'EastEnders' spoilers: Bobby Beale and Dana Monroe attacked!

Bobby Beale promises Dana Monroe's dad he'll look after her but will he keep his promise?

Bobby Beale and Dana Monroe are targeted by thugs in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bobby Beale heads out with his mates from mosque – Iqra Ahmed, Kioni Marwa, Waseem Qureshi, and girlfriend Dana Monroe. The group hand out flyers for the new mosque but they're soon interrupted by a horrible group of thugs, who sling nasty taunts at them.

Later, Bobby tells Dana that he's in love with her and he promises her dad Harvey Monroe that he'll protect her. But unfortunately things are about to take a dark turn...

Bobby, Dana, Kioni and Iqra end up come face-to-face with the thugs from earlier and this time they mean business... Dana is attacked while a helpless Bobby watches on.

Will Kathy Beale be reunited with Rocky Cant? (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler talks to Kathy Beale and Dotty Cotton about her plan to invest some money in her dad Rocky Cant's business venture. Will they be as enthusiastic as her?

After Kathy's rejection of Harvey Monroe, it's clear she's still sweet on Rocky. After a bit of persuasion Kathy and Rocky get back together.

Sheree Trueman wants Patrick's support over the move to Trinidad. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell is stunned when his daughter Lexi Pearce reveals that she and mum Lola Pearce are moving in with Lola's boyfriend Isaac Baptiste. He later finds Isaac and he warns him that he doesn't want his daughter moving in with him.

At the Trueman's, however, Isaac's news about him and Lexi has gone down a little better with Patrick Trueman, who is happy to welcome Lola and Lexi into the house.

Sheree Trueman is rattled. She tells Patrick they need to tell their son about moving to Trinidad as she's determined not to let him stay in Walford.

Also, Martin Fowler is at breaking point and as he drowns his sorrows at the club, he's approached by Zack Hudson, who has come up with a cunning plan to help him out...

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:05 pm.