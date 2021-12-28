'EastEnders' spoilers: Bobby Beale has an alarming suspicion!

Bobby Beale is on the case!

Bobby Beale has his suspicions raised in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bobby Beale and Iqra Ahmed continuing their campaigning after the fall out from the events on New Year's Eve. Iqra reveals that she's starting a new job soon and they want her to come on board sooner than she was expecting.

Iqra is concerned about leaving Walford for her job, but Bobby reassures her that she'll be brilliant in her new role and that her girlfriend Mila Marwa and Mila's sister Kioni Marwa will join her soon.

While talking to Iqra, Bobby spots something that strikes him as suspicious. He decides that he needs to find out the truth.

What could it be?



Phil Mitchell found out some shock news from Kat Slater and Sharon Watts at New Year. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater and Sharon Watts are desperate to explain to Denise Fox exactly what's going on with Phil Mitchell.

But after a shocking event, Patrick Trueman and Kim Fox are determined to call the police.

Meanwhile, Phil continues with his plan and he makes a decision about his future...

Mick Carter prepares to open up to his son Ollie Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Mick Carter is feeling distracted after the New Year revelations and he's given food for thought when mum Shirley Carter recommends that he be honest with son Ollie Carter.

Later, Mick pops out and when he returns home is less than impressed to find out that Shirley has brought home a house guest!

Who could it be?

Mitch Baker makes an awkward discovery! (Image credit: BBC)

Mitch Baker is feeling miserable when a leaking roof means his bedroom is uninhabitable.

After realising he'll have to sleep on the sofa he's taken aback when Bailey Baker points out that's where her dog Banjo sleeps and they'll have to share!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.