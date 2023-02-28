EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway makes a SHOCK discovery?

Callum Highway looks close to uncovering a big secret in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Callum Highway is chuffed about being promoted to Trainee Detective Constable by boss Jack Branning. Ahead of his first day, he's feeling nervous but confident that he's up to the job.

He's rocked however, when he finds out that his new colleagues have given him an inappropriate nickname.

When Jack finds out he is fuming and he warns everyone that he won't tolerate that kind of behaviour.

Callum's first task in his new role is to start trawling through the CCTV footage of Ravi Gulati, who is under investigation for some dodgy dealings.

While Jack heads off to take his son Ricky Mitchell out on a family meal, Callum is left to continue going through the tapes.

What Jack DOESN'T know is that his wife Denise Fox has been having a steamy flirtation with Ravi. Denise even went as far as meeting him at a hotel for sex until backing out at the last minute.

Will Callum uncover evidence that Denise has betrayed Jack?

Stacey Slater goes cap in hand to Linda Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater continues to struggle with her money worries as the cost of living crisis is hitting hard.

It's increasingly clear that her profits from running the bap van are not nearly enough to cover bringing up a family.

Resigning herself to finding another way to boost her income, she asks Linda Carter for a part-time shift at the pub, hoping she can fit it in with running the van.

When Stacey is left disappointed after Linda turns her down, Jean Slater gets her thinking cap on and she manages to get some extra corporate cleaning work for them both.

Will it solve Stacey's problems?

Zack Hudson offends Whitney Dean with his offer. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson still hasn't been able to reach out to Whitney Dean over their shared grief about losing their unborn daughter.

Watching her from afar, he can see how much she's struggling and he tries to come up with a solution.

When he offers her some cash to help her out, Whitney is less than impressed, and it seems that money can't solve everything.

Suki Panesar is hoping for a change of heart from Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Suki Panesar hopes Nish Panesar will give her more responsibility with their businesses after Ash Panesar has a word.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.