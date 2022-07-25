EastEnders spoilers: Can Callum Highway save Ben's life?

Callum Highway makes a desperate attempt to save Ben Mitchell in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Callum Highway is at the Beales' waiting for Ben Mitchell to turn up for his daughter Lexi Pearce's celebration meal after her dance exam. When he doesn't arrive, Callum and the family assume that he's just being flaky.

When Ben's daughter Lexi Pearce plays the voicemail that he left her as he collapsed, she is confused. She plays it again so that Callum Highway and Jay Brown can see what they think.

Kathy Beale is as alarmed as she listens in with Jay and Callum, realising that something is seriously wrong. They rush out to the Square and when they find Ben collapsed they are horrified.

Ben has no pulse and as the paramedics rush to the scene they try to revive him as they take him to hospital.

Is it too late for Ben?

Sharon Watts wants to know what Zack Hudson is hiding. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts is stunned when Zack Hudson reveals that Ben has been rushed to hospital. There's something about his manner that makes her realise he's hiding something.

After getting Zack to open up, she tells Phil Mitchell the news... That Sam Mitchell knew all about the drug dealing in the club and has been encouraging it!

Suki Panesar tries to forget her troubles by asking out Eve Unwin. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is still deeply troubled over the fall out from the shock confession about son Vinny Panesar. With her children determined to cut her out of their lives, she is feeling completely on her own.

Her recent romantic entanglement with Eve Unwin is still on her mind, even though she's been reluctant to admit her attraction to Eve publicly.

Suki bumps into Eve and she asks her out for a drink. Will Eve agree to meet up with her?

Also, Stacey Slater is concerned that Kheerat Panesar isn't taking their relationship seriously after a misunderstanding with her son Arthur. Can Kheerat put Stacey straight?

Meanwhile, Kim Fox decides she's going to propose to Howie Danes!

EastEnders continues on BBC Two on Thursday at 7:00 pm due to the Commonwealth Games on BBC One. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 1 August.