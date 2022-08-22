EastEnders spoilers: Can Suki Panesar escape Ravi's control?

Suki Panesar struggles with her secret as Ravi Gulati keeps her close in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar is still struggling living with her guilt of the murder of her would be rapist Ranveer Gulati. His son Ravi Gulati - who unbeknown to Suki actually finished his dad off - is keeping a close eye on her.

Concerned that she might give the game away and see them both go down for the crime, Ravi has moved in with her, along with his son Nugget Gulati. Under the pretence of caring about her because her own kids moved out and left her alone, he's managed to convince Suki he has her best interests at heart.

When Eve Unwin sees Ravi taunting Suki's son Kheerat Panesar about looking out for his mum while Kheerat has abandoned his family duties, she's concerned about Ravi's attitude. Finding Suki in the cafe she tells Suki about Ravi trying to wind up Kheerat.

Over at the Slaters, Kheerat decides to help Jean Slater give her bedroom a new look to help her readjust to living in the Square again. Stacey turns down Kheerat's offer to cover the cost but as a surprise, he calls in brother Vinny Panesar while she's out and he and the Slaters get busy with the paintbrushes.

Suki is keen to talk to Kheerat but when she knocks on the Slaters' door, she only feels awkward to find a family scene. Kheerat has been involved in a massive paint fight with Jean, Eve and the kids and Suki feels more alone than ever....

Dana Monroe has some advice for her dad Harvey Monroe. (Image credit: BBC)

Dana Monroe meets up with dad Harvey Monroe but she's concerned that he's been drinking. She knows that he's feeling all torn up over his ex-fiancee Jean Slater's return to the Square.

When she encourages him to go and see her, Harvey shuts her down. Can the former couple find their way back to each other or will the upset over Jean's bipolar episode continue to be a thorn between them?



Billy Mitchell has been working up the courage to tell Honey Mitchell how he feels. (Image credit: BBC)

Billy Mitchell is still DESPERATE to win back his ex Honey Mitchell. He's never really given up hope of reuniting with her, even though they've been apart for years.

After Rocky Cotton decides to share a few words of wisdom with Bobby Beale and Billy about the women in their lives, it gives Billy an idea...

With Carnival excitement in the air, he decides to throw a Carnival-themed party just for Honey and their daughter Janet Mitchell!

Will Honey see Billy in a new light?

Also, Janine Butcher continues to blackmail Jada Lennox, who feels worried that they went too far in taking measures to get rid of Linda Carter.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.