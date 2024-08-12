EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea Fox makes a SHOCK discovery about Gray!

Chelsea Fox finds out something surprising about her killer ex-husband.

Chelsea Fox is taken by surprise when she learns something about her murderous ex Gray Atkins in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Chelsea Fox has managed to put her terrifying past behind her after ex-husband Gray Atkins was banged up for murdering his first wife Chantelle Atkins and barmaid Tina Carter!

Ever since Gray was jailed, Chelsea has been living in their shared home with her son Jordan and renting out the rooms to pay for its upkeep.

When Gray revealed that he was selling up, Chelsea was gutted to have to move in with her mum Denise Fox and the family, as she'd really made No.1 into a welcoming home.

Teddy Mitchell cuts a deal over his new house. (Image credit: BBC)

The house's new owner is Teddy Mitchell, who has moved in with his sons Harry Mitchell and Barney Mitchell.

Determined to win round the locals, Teddy throws a housewarming party and invites the residents of the Square.

When Teddy turns on the charm, Chelsea and her aunt Kim Fox are soon won over but Teddy has a shock in store for Chelsea.

He tells her that before he signed on the dotted line to buy the house, he insisted that Gray agreed to a special clause in the contract...

What could it be?

Harry Mitchell has some interesting news for Teddy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Harry tells Teddy that 'you know who' has been sniffing around trying to find out where they've moved to. Is Harry talking about Teddy's dad Stevie Mitchell or someone else?

Junior Knight has been carrying on a racy affair with Cindy Beale! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, George Knight gives Junior Knight some relationship advice which Junior uses to his own advantage!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.