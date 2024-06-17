EastEnders spoilers: Stevie Mitchell attacked as new Mitchell family arrive

Stevie Mitchell is in urgent need of care in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Will Mitchell has found himself in hot water after he knocked over his grandad Stevie and left him unconscious on the floor. Stevie discovered that Will had stolen the charity money and implored him to come clean. However, Stevie hit the roof when Will refused to confess and he pushed the pensioner.

Phil Mitchell sees Will fleeing the flat after the ordeal and it's not long before Phil finds Stevie's motionless body and calls an ambulance. The family rush to the hospital and Phil confronts Will about what happened. The teen soon confesses everything and the Walford hardman goes to find Kyle, who has been blackmailing Will.

Will Mitchell tells Phil the terrible truth at the hospital. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Will Phil tell the family what's been going on?

Back at the hospital, the Mitchells are relieved when the doctors inform them that Stevie has a concussion and will make a swift recovery.

The shocks don't stop there as Stevie's secret family Teddy, Harry and Barney Mitchell unexpectedly arrive in Walford looking for him.

Nugget Gulati is feeling anxious about the boxing tournament. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Nugget Gulati has been struggling with his body image and has secretly started abusing steroids with his friend Denzel Danes. The schoolboy is also feeling guilty about trying to kiss Denzel's girlfriend Amy Mitchell, which caused them to break up.

The pair have been doing intense workouts at the gym in a bid to change their body shape and boost their confidence.

Nugget is nervous about the boxing tournament and asks Denzel if they need to take more steroids. Denzel scoffs at his idea as Nugget struggles with dizziness. Later on, Ravi Gulati encourages his son Nugget to open up to him during a heart-to-heart and advises him not to take shortcuts when training.

Will Nugget listen to his dad's words?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.