'EastEnders' spoilers: Chelsea Fox sets her sights on Gray Atkins!

Chelsea Fox flirts with Gray Atkins to get his help.

Chelsea Fox plays a dangerous game with Gray Atkins in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (7.45 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Fox seems completely unfazed by the fact she was arrested for being in possession of stolen goods and Sheree Trueman can’t believe she’s being so casual about it!

When Chelsea insists that Gray Atkins is her solicitor and she has confidence that he’ll sort things out for her, there’s also the not so small question of paying for his services…

Chelsea has that sorted too and insists as long as she keeps flirting with him, she’s sure he’ll waive his fee.

Gray Atkins is hiding a deadly secret from his past. (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea arranges to meet Gray for a drink to talk through the case - and attempt to wind him round her little finger. When Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker - the parents of Gray’s late wife Chantelle Atkins - see the two together they are surprised.

Chelsea may be used to getting her own way where men are concerned, but she has no idea that Gray was an abuser and a murderer! Is she getting herself into something she won’t be able to handle?

Iqra Ahmed is given food for thought when Bobby Beale talks about regretting his lies. (Image credit: BBC)

Iqra Ahmed has a pang of guilt when girlfriend Mila Marwa rages about Kathy Beale getting her mum Nyangi Marwa arrested for planning to take Mila’s sister Kioni Marwa to have FGM.

Kathy kindly took the heat for Iqra, who secretly called social services herself.

When Bobby Beale talks to Iqra about the lies he spun to find himself a girlfriend by keeping his prison term a secret, Iqra feels bad about lying to Mila. She tells her girlfriend that she has something important to tell her and confesses that she was the one who made the call that got Nyangi arrested. What will Mila say?

Karen Taylor is concerned about Bernadette Taylor's break up with Molly. (Image credit: BBC)

Rainie Highway is still in a dilemma over who to engage as a surrogate for a baby for her and husband Stuart Highway. With potential surrogate Bernadette Taylor’s weight proving to be a possible health issue, she’s not sure she can take a chance on her.

Bernie, however, is determined to be Rainie’s surrogate and she continues her quest to lose weight. When mum Karen Taylor invites her out to a Pride event at the Prince Albert, Bernie says she doesn’t want to drink.

Knowing that her daughter is upset over her recent break up with girlfriend Molly, Karen assumes her reluctance to have a drink is down to heartbreak, encouraging her to move on.

Kathy Beale is on a mission to reunite Rocky Cant with daughter Sonia Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Sonia Fowler and dad Rocky Cant are at odds after Sonia accused him of stealing Kathy’s purse and breaking into Ruby Allen’s house! Kathy wants to reunite the daughter and father and she sets them up so they can talk through their issues. Will they be able to make peace?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 28 June at 8 pm (day and time may change, dependent on Euro 2020 football schedules). All of this week’s episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Monday 21 June.