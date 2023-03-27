EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea Fox uncovers the TRUTH about Ravi!

Chelsea Fox and Ravi Gulati are getting closer but Denise Fox is NOT happy!

Chelsea Fox wants to know exactly what Ravi Gulati is up to in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Fox has been dancing around her attraction to Ravi Gulati, not really understanding why mum Denise Fox is so against them becoming an item.

Ravi sees Chelsea as a way to get access to her policeman stepdad Jack Branning's investigation into him. Oblivious to the fact that Ravi could have an ulterior motive in mind. Chelsea can't help but be bowled over by Ravi's charm.

Chelsea agrees to go on a date with Ravi and he ropes his teenage son Nugget Gulati into babysitting Chelsea's son Jordan.

When Stacey Slater sees Chelsea and Ravi sharing a passionate kiss, she warns Chelsea that she might not know Ravi as much as she thinks.

Worried by Stacey's words, Chelsea decides to get Ravi to open up. When she bombards him with questions he initially backs off.

The one thing Ravi can talk about is his son Nugget and he and Chelsea bond over Ravi's experiences as a single dad.

Will Ravi reveal more than he means to?

Denzel Danes arranges a secret party while his dad is out for the evening! (Image credit: BBC)

Denzel Danes spies an opportunity for fun when dad Howie Danes and his girlfriend Kim Fox are invited to an awards ceremony. Kim is up for an 'Influencer of the Moment' award for her huge following on social media!

After the couple head out, Denzel arranges a secret house party. Best friend Nugget Gulati has been left babysitting Chelsea Fox's son Jordan but, not wanting to miss out on the fun, he brings him round.

Kim and Howie head back to the Square in a brand new car, a prize for winning the award. They're horrified when they get back to find the house overrun with teens!

A fuming Howie kicks the kids out and has a go at Denzel. But with Kim still triumphant after her win, she's feeling generous.

Telling Howie to let it go, she offers to take Denzel for a spin in her new car.

But will the evening end in disaster?

Freddie Slater gets himself in a pickle over a double date! (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater is doing well getting himself some dates. A little TOO well as it turns out...

He's horrified when he realises that he's accidentally booked two dates in The Vic on the same night!

After panicking to his family, Stacey Slater encourages him to meet up with the girls, suggesting he'll be able to juggle them both.

Jean Slater, Harvey Monroe and Stacey turn up to the pub to watch the fun as Freddie does his best to keep his two dates happy - and a secret from each other!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.