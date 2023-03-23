EastEnders fans threaten to 'riot' if ICONIC character doesn't return after surprise mention

EastEnders fans threatened to "riot" if legendary character Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) doesn't return after a surprise mention by her ex-husband Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

During last night's EastEnders episode (Wednesday, March 22) the Fox and Brannings hosted a family games night. However, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and his wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) were horrified when Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) turned up with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

With the husband and wife both having secrets about Ravi, neither of them could find a way to tell him to get out.

As the night progressed, a smug Ravi was delighted in how uncomfortable Jack and Denise were and began to provoke the couple.

Chelsea is clueless about the fact that Ravi and Denise had a brief affair and that Jack is in the middle of a police investigation into him.

Yolande Trueman was the legendary wife of Patrick Trueman. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Denise was desperate to warn daughter Chelsea away from the ex-con and hinted that he's not the man she thinks he is.

An annoyed Chelsea batted off Denise's claims, telling her that she didn't know him so couldn't have such an informed opinion.

Denise then lied and told her that one of her married customers had an affair with Ravi and when she called it off, he turned nasty and started to harass her, threatening to expose their affair.

Of course, Chelsea was oblivious to the fact that Denise was actually talking about her own experience with Ravi, who is currently trying to blackmail her about their illicit meet-up.

With Chelsea seemingly put off Ravi, it wasn't long before Patrick convinced her to ignore the gossip after he sensed some tension between the lovers at the Vic.

Patrick made a touching mention to Yolande who left Walford in 2008. (Image credit: BBC)

He said: "People are people — chemistry's chemistry. If a man likes you and treats you good, then you should pay attention to those things, not the gossip. I mean, if my woman had listened to all the tittle-tattle, I'd never would have been married. And that would have been a damned shame."

After his words of wisdom, Patrick pulled out a picture of his ex-wife Yolande from his hat and looked lovingly at the image — could she be returning to the Square?

Fans went wild over the touching mention of Yolande and vowed to "riot" if she didn't return and reunite with Patrick...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.