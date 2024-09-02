EastEnders Spoilers: Chrissie Watts is BACK!

Chrissie Watts was banged up for murder 20 years ago.

Chrissie Watts makes a mysterious return to Albert Square in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

A familiar face returns with the reappearance of one of Walford's most notorious killers Chrissie Watts!

Twenty years ago, Chrissie was married to Sharon Watts' dad Den Watts and they ran the Queen Vic together.

When Den slept with Kat Slater's daughter Zoe Slater and got her pregnant, Chrissie vowed revenge on 'Dirty Den'.

Along with Zoe and Phil Mitchell's sister Sam Mitchell, Chrissie confronted Den in the Vic. After Zoe knocked him out with a dog-shaped doorstop, the three women thought he was dead and Zoe panicked about killing him.

He came round and grabbed Chrissie, who dealt him the fatal blow and the three buried Den's body under concrete in the beer cellar...

Eventually. Chrissie's crime was revealed and she was put in prison for murder.

Is she out of prison on parole and what does she want with the residents of Albert Square?

Elaine Peacock isn't sure that she and George Knight can deal with Kojo Asare's autism. (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock has been keeping her worries about fiance George Knight's long-lost brother Kojo Asare to herself since he arrived.

After an autistic Kojo turned up in Walford with brother Kobina Asare, George offered Kojo a place to stay, while Kobina returned home to Ghana.

Kojo has already struggled with sensory overload after witnessing the aftermath of the crush at the club that put lives in danger.

When he freaked out in the cafe, Martin Fowler took him under his wing and called George to bring him back to The Vic, but Elaine was rattled to hear about the outburst.

George Knight promises Kojo that he's happy to give him a home. (Image credit: BBC)

Things seem to have calmed down since Kojo moved into the Vic and George takes his brother for a day out to do some brotherly bonding.

When they get back, Johnny Carter accidentally triggers Kojo, who hits out at him.

A shocked Elaine tells George that they're not equipped to manage Kojo's needs and it would be best for him if he left them.

Overhearing Elaine, an upset Kojo slips out of the pub and disappears...

George is horrified when he finds Kojo missing and he blames Elaine for driving him away.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.