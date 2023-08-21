EastEnders spoilers: Cindy Beale is BACK in the Square!

Cindy Beale makes her way through Albert Square.

Cindy Beale's secrets and lies are laid bare in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Cindy Beale is about to set off a bombshell in Albert Square! As she arrives in Walford, she meets up with her son Peter Beale and steels herself to face the music.

Desperate to keep Cindy from finding out the shock surprise that awaits her, Ian Beale calls Peter and insists that he get Cindy back to France NOW!

Cindy has no idea that her husband George Knight is in the Queen Vic, along with their daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight.

They know Cindy as 'Rose', the wife and mother who upped and left the family one night, never to be heard of again.

Cindy was forced to leave to ensure their safety. After turning grass on a dangerous convict while she was in prison, her death was faked and she was given a new identity.

She started a new life with George under the assumed name 'Rose' but her past caught up with her.

Now that the gangster she betrayed has died, Cindy is free.

But not from the complicated web of lies she's woven...

Kathy Cotton is STUNNED to discover that Cindy Beale is still alive and well! (Image credit: BBC)

Stepping into the Square, Cindy knows she needs to reveal all to her ex-mother-in-law Kathy Cotton, now that she and Ian are back together.

Trying to keep a low profile, she searches for Kathy in the cafe and when she's not there she goes to No.45.

Kathy is completely stunned to see the 'dead' Cindy, not least because she was originally jailed for trying to kill Ian!

All hell breaks loose as Kathy kicks off with her former daughter-in-law, as a desperate Ian arrives in the Square.

Surprise! Anna Knight celebrates her 21st birthday with a party in the Queen Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, across the Square the completely oblivious Knight family are celebrating Anna Knight's 21st birthday.

Anna's sister Gina Knight has arranged for Anna to have a glam makeover at the Fox & Hair salon, while her family put the finishing touches to a surprise party in the Queen Vic.

Dad George Knight teams up with fiancee Elaine Peacock and her daughter Linda Carter to transform the pub into a Spanish fiesta.

Feeling emotional over his daughter's special birthday, George opens up to Elaine. He reveals his bitterness and upset that Anna's mum Rose has missed yet another important milestone in her daughter's life.

George exits the pub to get some air after having a moment...

Will he get the shock of his life and find his 'Rose'?

Also, Kathy Cotton learns that grandson Peter Beale is back in Walford and the pair have a heart-to-heart.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.