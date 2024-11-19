EastEnders spoilers: Cindy makes a move on ex-husband George!
Airs Monday 18 November 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It's the day before Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) and George Knight's (Colin Salmon) wedding on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But is George's scheming ex-wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), about to be the cause of BIG trouble before the couple's special day?
Elaine has previously had to warn Cindy to keep her hands OFF her man.
However, on tonight's episode of the BBC soap, it appears to be a different story...
Elaine visits Cindy with an unexpected and SECRET plan to put George to the test...
Intrigued, Cindy agrees to help Elaine with her plan.
But as Cindy and George enjoy a drink together and start taking a trip down memory lane, can Cindy be trusted to stick to the rules of her arrangement with bride-to-be Elaine?
Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) continues to struggle with her guilty secret.
Lauren's cousin, Penny (Kitty Castledine), witnesses her arguing with boyfriend Peter Beale (Thomas Law).
Peter remains unaware that Lauren has just done a pregnancy test...
Back at the Branning house, Penny can tell that all is not well with Lauren.
Will Lauren come clean and admit WHAT has been going on?
Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), have been unexpectedly brought back into each other's orbit.
After the BOMBSHELL revelation that Ruby gave birth to Martin's baby soon after leaving prison.
It's all a bit tense between Ruby and her ex-bestie, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), too.
Considering it was Stacey's mum, Jean (Gillian Wight), who previously got Ruby ARRESTED after framing her for drugs possession!
Can Stacey and Ruby find a way to move on from their very troubled past?
Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and her sister Kim (Tameka Empson) convince teenager Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) to ask Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) for a job.
Despite the previous bad blood between them, after what happened to Ravi's son, Davinder (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).
However, after Ravi humiliates Denzel in the cafe, Kim is soon on the warpath and demands some answers from the tough guy businessman!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
