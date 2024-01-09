EastEnders spoilers: Cindy tells Bobby some HARSH home truths!
Airs at 7:30 pm on Thursday 18 January 2024 on BBC One.
Cindy's got some things to say to Bobby Beale in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
But with emotions running high and Cindy struggling to forgive Bobby for killing her daughter Lucy, will she go too far when she tells him some home truths?
With Bobby still smitten with Anna, and the youngsters determined to go on a date, despite all their previous mishaps, Cindy's not happy.
She's honest with her stepson and tells him that he's not good enough to date Anna.
Ian and Peter are both horrified by Cindy's harsh words, and so Ian decides to make amends.
He plays matchmaker and books the cute pair a table at Walford East.
But as Bobby waits for Anna to arrive, he's shocked to see Cindy enter instead!
What will she now?
Meanwhile, guilty Denise is still struggling and after a heart-to-heart with Yolande, she decides to tag along to her community church group.
Denise is pleasantly surprised by how comforting she finds the group.
But will this new-found source of comfort cause her to confess about what The Six did at Christmas?
Elsewhere, Kat's still heartbroken after the revelations about Phil cheating, and knowing the whole Square's talking about it doesn't help her feel any better about things.
She decides to take herself over to The Vic to drink herself into oblivion.
But is that the only bad decision she's going to make?
Meanwhile, Kim is suspicious when she smells perfume on Howie's clothes and decides he must be having an affair.
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.