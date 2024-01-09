EastEnders spoilers: Cindy tells Bobby some HARSH home truths!

Cindy's got some things to say to Bobby Beale in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

But with emotions running high and Cindy struggling to forgive Bobby for killing her daughter Lucy, will she go too far when she tells him some home truths?

Bobby's shocked when Cindy shows up on his date with Anna (Image credit: BBC)

With Bobby still smitten with Anna, and the youngsters determined to go on a date, despite all their previous mishaps, Cindy's not happy.

She's honest with her stepson and tells him that he's not good enough to date Anna.

Ian and Peter are both horrified by Cindy's harsh words, and so Ian decides to make amends.

He plays matchmaker and books the cute pair a table at Walford East.

But as Bobby waits for Anna to arrive, he's shocked to see Cindy enter instead!

What will she now?

Denise finds comfort at Yolande's church group (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, guilty Denise is still struggling and after a heart-to-heart with Yolande, she decides to tag along to her community church group.

Denise is pleasantly surprised by how comforting she finds the group.

But will this new-found source of comfort cause her to confess about what The Six did at Christmas?

Kat's devastated (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Kat's still heartbroken after the revelations about Phil cheating, and knowing the whole Square's talking about it doesn't help her feel any better about things.

She decides to take herself over to The Vic to drink herself into oblivion.

But is that the only bad decision she's going to make?

Meanwhile, Kim is suspicious when she smells perfume on Howie's clothes and decides he must be having an affair.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.