EastEnders spoilers: Dotty Cotton has shock news for Rocky!

Dotty Cotton plays games with the Beales and not just literally!

Dotty Cotton prepares for the fall out when her secret comes out in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dotty Cotton has settled back into the Beales' house after Rocky Cotton's attempt to get her to stay. But things are still strained in the household and Dotty feels uncomfortable.

With Dotty holding close to her heart the bombshell from her mum Sandy Gibson, it's making matters worse. At Christmas, addict Sandy claimed that Nick Cotton wasn't her dad after all but her real father was in fact Rocky!

After Dotty lets slip to Kathy that Rocky's keeping something from her, Kathy is rattled. Rocky then makes a confession... He admits that he was once engaged to a woman and walked out on her.

This is not quite the confession Dotty was expecting and she struggles to bite her lip, on the verge of blurting out what Sandy told her!

When Dotty later ends up in a huge row with Vinny Panesar's sister Ash Panesar about the way she's treated him after sleeping with Finlay Taylor, Vinny is shocked.

He and Rocky break up the fighting women but Vinny can't contain his anger at Dotty and he blurts out to Rocky that he's Dotty's dad!

Mick Carter is still under the assumption that Janine Butcher is unwell, not suspecting she's pregnant! (Image credit: BBC)

Janine Butcher is still in shock after learning that she's pregnant with Mick Carter's baby. Sonia Fowler can't believe it either and she encourages Janine to tell Mick the truth.

What will she do?

Meanwhile, Mick is with his ex Linda Carter after supporting her through her attempt to get her daughter Annie Carter back home with her.

He insists to Linda that he still cares about her and he'll help her fight to get her daughter home.

Nugget Gulati has his suspicions about Denzel Danes. (Image credit: BBC)

Nugget Gulati has been causing havoc with his antics with fellow Square newcomer Denzel Danes, winding up half the residents! Not least schoolmate Amy Mitchell, who has been left embarrassed by the boys' constant teasing.

Nugget is surprised when he sees Denzel approach Amy, wanting to talk, and he listens in to their conversation. Denzel tells Amy that he's sorry that he and Nugget have been ribbing her and promises it won't happen again.

Later, Nugget confronts Denzel and asks him if he's got a crush on Amy. An embarrassed Denzel denies it but it's clear he's not being completely truthful!

Also, Frankie Lewis reveals to dad Mick Carter that she's been offered a job in Scotland.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.