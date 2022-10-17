EastEnders spoilers: Eve Unwin reveals the truth about Suki!

Eve Unwin makes a shock revelation to Kheerat Panesar in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Eve Unwin is still smarting from her row about Suki Panesar with Suki's son Kheerat Panesar. He realises that he's been totally out of order with both Eve - and his girlfriend Stacey Slater - and he approaches them both to apologise.

Meanwhile, Eve has left a voicemail for Suki Panesar but her message is cut off when her phone accidentally gets damaged.

When Jean Slater takes the phone to Vinny Panesar to fix, a message to Eve pops up, asking if she can be collected from the airport.

Deciding that Kheerat should know the truth about what happened with his mum, Eve reveals that Ranveer Gulati tried to sexually assault Suki.

Kheerat is horrified by the news but it also gives him some insight into what happened the night Ranveer disappeared...

Will he work out that Ranveer was murdered?

Kheerat Panesar goes for an unsuspecting Ravi Gulati! (Image credit: BBC)

After Eve's chat with Kheerat, Stacey thinks she's tipped him off that Ravi tried to kiss her the night that they brought a drunk Eve home.

Kheerat knows nothing about it, of course, so he's stunned when Stacey tries to talk to him about the kiss!

Fuming and determined to have it out with Ravi for trying it on with his girlfriend, Kheerat storms over to the Vic. When he finds Ravi sitting down he marches over and attacks a shocked Ravi.

Ravi hits back and soon the fight has rolled out into the Square.

Will someone be able to stop them before it gets out of hand?



Karen Taylor gets a surprise visit from Finlay Baker and Felix Baker! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Finlay Baker needs a bit of help with his laundry and surprises Karen Taylor at the launderette. Meanwhile, Harvey Monroe goes to the police to report Dotty Cotton for stealing his wallet.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.