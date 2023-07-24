EastEnders spoilers: Freddie Slater meets his RAPIST dad!

Freddie Slater is nervous when he finds out where his dad is living.

Freddie Slater confronts his father Graham Foster in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Freddie Slater is excited but nervous after tracking down his biological father Graham Foster.

After aunt Kat Slater hid the truth from him about his dad, he got a tip off about his name from her son Tommy Moon, who overheard her talking about Graham to Jean Slater.

Kat was desperate to protect Freddie and respect his mum Little Mo Slater's wishes. Freddie was concieved after Little Mo was horrifically raped by Graham, a customer in the Queen Vic where she was a barmaid.

After Mo reported the rape, Graham was charged and in 2004 he was sentenced to eight years in prison. Little Mo was determined that Freddie would never know the dark truth and for years he believed Little Mo's former hubby Billy Mitchell was his dad.

When he turned up in Albert Square to confront Billy, it was revealed that he was mistaken, but it's only now he's discovered Graham's name.

Now out of prison, it seems that Graham is working in a car dealership. After trawling the web to track him down, Freddie confides in best mate Bobby Beale that he wants to see him.

Alfie Moon, Billy Mitchell and Kat Slater are worried when Freddie Slater goes missing. (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby comes up with the suggestion that Freddie should set up a test drive with one of the cars in the dealership, so he can meet his dad. Once he sees him, he can then decide whether to reveal his identity.

Freddie heads to the dealership but is soon overwhelmed by coming face-to-face with his father. Graham is shocked when Freddie blurts out that he's his son!

Meanwhile, Kat and Billy Mitchell have found out what Freddie is up to. Alfie Moon teams up with the pair to try and find him before the shocking truth is revealed.

Gina Knight has been struggling after Anna Knight's confession about their mum. (Image credit: BBC)

Gina Knight is still feeling rattled after her sister Anna Knight revealed she was trying to track down their mum Rose Knight, who disappeared when the girls were small.

Elaine Peacock comes up with a plan to get the girls to help out dad George Knight by handing out promotional flyers for the Women's World Cup at the Vic.

Gina heads to the car lot to drop off some leaflets and it's a bit awkward when she sees Jay Brown, after her faux pas earlier in the week.

A drunk Gina got emotional talking about being brought up motherless and put her hand on Jay's leg!

Still struggling with his grief over wife Lola Pearce Brown who recently died from a brain tumour, Jay made his excuses and hurried out of The Albert.

The pair put the misunderstanding behind them and Gina offers Jay some advice for his young stepdaughter Lexi Pearce, who has been left without a mum.

The talk really helps put Gina back on track but she ends up feeling anxious all over again when Anna starts talking about Rose.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.