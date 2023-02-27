EastEnders boss teases return of ICONIC Slater star

EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has hinted that soap legend Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth) could return to the Square following the arrival of her son Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) last year.

Little Mo appeared in EastEnders from 2000 to 2006, before leaving Walford with her baby son Freddie to start a new life in Leeds after her relationship ended with Dr Oliver Cousins (Tom Ellis).

During his appearance on Loose Women on Friday (February, 24), EastEnders boss Chris teased that Little Mo could make a comeback to the Square after they spoke about Bobby's appearance on the soap.

Chris said: "Freddie is in the show, so there's every chance that Little Mo could pop back to Walford."

Little Mo was involved in many major storylines over the years, including being in an abusive marriage with Trevor Morgan (Alex Ferns), being sexually assaulted by Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney) and the breakdown of her marriage to Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

Little Mo Slater was on the soap for six years. (Image credit: BBC)

After last being seen on the Square in 2006 as a baby, Little Mo's son Freddie made his explosive entrance to Walford last year to reconnect with his 'father' Billy.

He grew up believing that his mum's ex-husband Billy was his father. However, the heartbreaking truth is that his biological dad is actually the evil Queen Vic punter Graham Foster, who raped Little Mo in 2003.

Billy soon confessed that he wasn't Freddie's dad and told him that his mum Little Mo should be the one to tell him the truth about his real father.

The kind-hearted yet mischievous teen is yet to discover who his real father is — so could Little Mo return to drop the bombshell news?

Freddie Slater is the son of Little Mo. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The former EastEnders star previously hinted at a return to the soap, although her busy filming schedule for ITV hit Grantchester would have prevented it at the time.

She said on Loose Women in 2018: "It would have to be logistically right. She was such a brilliant character. I wouldn’t want to dilute her. It’s not a definite no, it’s never a definite no.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.