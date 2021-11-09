'EastEnders' spoilers: Gray Atkins fears he's been found out!

Gray Atkins' lies about his job are about to be blown wide open in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins pressures Chelsea Fox into looking after his daughter Mia Atkins for him. Whitney Dean is listening to the couple discuss minding Gray's kids, knowing that Gray lost his job as a solicitor. She approaches Gray for the money he owes her and he fobs her off, saying he'll have it for her next week.

Meanwhile, an oblivious Chelsea has Gray's credit card and suggests to Mia that they go on a shopping trip, not knowing he no longer has the money to fund her extravagant tastes...

Despite a warning from Tiffany Butcher-Baker not to confront Gray about losing his job until she's absolutely sure, Whitney is determined to discover the truth. She calls Gray while he's on his shift at the burger bar.

Although he lies about where he is, Whitney recognises the sounds from the burger place. When she sees Chelsea and Mia on their way back from shopping she's torn over whether to tell Chelsea about Gray...

Harvey Monroe is keen on Jean Slater!

Harvey Monroe lends a helpful hand to Jean Slater when she accidentally breaks Kat Slater's prized new possession - a ceramic leopard! He and Vinny Panesar help Jean repair the ornament and sparks fly between Harvey and Jean!

When Aaron Monroe arrives he makes a comment about the pair going on a date and Harvey is left feeling awkward. After he and Jean return the leopard to pride of place in the cab office, Harvey asks her out. What will Jean say?

Dotty Cotton is on a mission to raise her finances!

Dotty Cotton is getting stressed about her drug addict mum Sandy Gibson's safety. Sonia Fowler is concerned to see Dotty in such a state and she offers her some cash to help out.

When Dotty later bumps into Rocky Cant she comes up with a plan to get more money. She tries to persuade him to get back together with Kathy Beale so he can get more money out of her entrepreneur grandson Peter Beale!

There is NO episode of EastEnders on Friday 19 November due to Children in Need. EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 22 November at 8:00 pm.