'EastEnders' spoilers: Gray Atkins kisses Whitney!

Gray Atkins is still in shock after the death of his dad Alex, even though the pair were not close. He admits to Whitney Dean that he's surprised at how devastated he's feeling about the loss.

A sympathetic Whitney helps Gray go through his dad's belongings. When Gray finds some childhood memories he wells up. Touched by what he's found and full of emotion, he leans in for a kiss with Whitney, who responds.

When Karen Taylor later sees that Gray has got together with Whitney, she is delighted. Little suspecting that he's a multiple murderer, of course!

She's just pleased that someone caring will be involved in her grandkids' lives after the disaster that was Gray's last girlfriend, the self-serving Chelsea Fox.

Will Whitney try to build a future with Gray or will Gray's simmering aggression rise to the surface?

Aaron Monroe is still in Albert Square and it's not long before he sees Tiffany Butcher-Baker again and he's on flirt alert!

Tiff's brother Liam Butcher is protective as Aaron tells Tiff he may be in Walford for a while. But she soothes Liam's fears and tells him that it's too soon for her to think about dating again after only just breaking up with cheating husband Keegan Butcher-Baker.

Aaron, however, is keen to take things further with Tiff and he tells his dad Harvey Monroe that he wants to stick around, suggesting he's seen someone who's caught his eye.

After approaching Tiff again, Aaron manages to win her round with his charm and she agrees to go out on a date with him. Could this be the start of something new for Tiff?

Janine Butcher is still stuck on pushing through her latest scheme whether Billy Mitchell likes it or not!

She uses her manipulation skills to get what she wants and feels satisified that her plan is working out perfectly...

