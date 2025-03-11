EastEnders spoilers: Harry's haunted by his missing girlfriend

Troubled Harry goes looking for a fight on EastEnders!

Harry Mitchell (played by Elijah Holloway) is reeling after a SHOCK accusation made about his missing girlfriend, Shireen, on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



After the bust-up between his dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Shireen's brother Asad at Harry's Barn, Harry goes looking for trouble...



At The Albert, Harry picks a fight with barman Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison)...

Meanwhile, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is summoned to Walford East where Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) makes her aware that a dangerous supply of drugs are doing the rounds.



Later, Nicola makes a secret phone call, only to be caught by ex-husband, Teddy...



WHAT has Nicola been up to now?

Harry gets into a fight with Felix at The Albert on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT does Teddy find out about ex-wife Nicola on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) doesn't want Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) to know the truth about where her grandad, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), is.



But later at No.55, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) finds Lexi reading one of the letters Phil wrote on the night he attempted to end his own life...



Unaware that Phil is currently a patient at a mental health facility, Lexi jumps to the conclusion that Phil is DEAD!

Will Lexi find out the truth about grandad Phil on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) may regret playing peacekeeper between Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).



The women meet to discuss the plans for Martin Fowler's upcoming funeral.

But it's not long before Jean and Ruby are clashing with their differing opinions.

And Kathy is caught in the middle of it all!

Kathy is caught in the middle of a clash between Jean and Ruby on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

