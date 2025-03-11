EastEnders spoilers: Harry's haunted by his missing girlfriend
Airs Tuesday 18 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Harry Mitchell (played by Elijah Holloway) is reeling after a SHOCK accusation made about his missing girlfriend, Shireen, on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
After the bust-up between his dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Shireen's brother Asad at Harry's Barn, Harry goes looking for trouble...
At The Albert, Harry picks a fight with barman Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison)...
Meanwhile, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is summoned to Walford East where Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) makes her aware that a dangerous supply of drugs are doing the rounds.
Later, Nicola makes a secret phone call, only to be caught by ex-husband, Teddy...
WHAT has Nicola been up to now?
Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) doesn't want Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) to know the truth about where her grandad, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), is.
But later at No.55, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) finds Lexi reading one of the letters Phil wrote on the night he attempted to end his own life...
Unaware that Phil is currently a patient at a mental health facility, Lexi jumps to the conclusion that Phil is DEAD!
Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) may regret playing peacekeeper between Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).
The women meet to discuss the plans for Martin Fowler's upcoming funeral.
But it's not long before Jean and Ruby are clashing with their differing opinions.
And Kathy is caught in the middle of it all!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
