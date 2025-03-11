EastEnders spoilers: Has there been a murder in the Mitchell family?

Someone in the Mitchell family is accused of a terrible crime on EastEnders...

Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) reckons her secret is safe for the moment on EastEnders.



The wine bar boss has managed to convince her one-time lover, Zack Hudson (James Farrar), not to reveal that he is the biological dad of her teenage son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).



But on today's episode of the BBC soap, Nicola has problems with her other son, Harry (Elijah Holloway).



Harry is still haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his girlfriend, Shireen, four years earlier...



At the Arches, mechanic Harry gets an unexpected visit from Shireen's brother, Asad.



Later, Nicola arranges a vigil at Harry's Barn so the Mitchell family can remember Shireen.



But there's a SHOCK confrontation in store, when Asad arrives and accuses Harry's dad, Teddy (Roland Manookian), of Shireen's murder!

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) offers to help Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) with the planning of her ex-husband Martin's funeral.



There's been no love lost between Jean and Ruby in the past.



So Ruby doesn't take kindly to Jean's suggestions.



Will some advice from Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) help sort the situation between Jean and Ruby?

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) continues to struggle with his memory.



After a particularly difficult day, Nigel eventually breaks down to friend Linda Carter (Kellie Bright)...

