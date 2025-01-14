EastEnders spoilers: Cindy Beale's still in grave danger?

Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) is feeling paranoid about WHO she can trust on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After all, the Police have informed Cindy that her Christmas Day attacker was probably someone close to home...



While Cindy continues to hide out at No.25, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) makes it clear that he wants her OUT!



She'll have to find somewhere else to stay.



Cindy is definitely not welcome at the Beale house after the sordid details of her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) were exposed at Christmas.

However, Cindy is in for a surprise when her now ex-fiance, Ian (Adam Woodyat), wants to talk!



Is there any chance that Ian can start to forgive Cindy for cheating on him?

As Sonia Jackson's (Natalie Cassidy) trial gets underway, her fiance Reiss and family members, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Martin Fowler (James Bye), head to court to support her.

Still dealing with his own guilt for landing pregnant Sonia behind bars in the first place, Reiss unexpectedly causes a disturbance in court which has huge consequences!



Wanting to do what's best for her unborn baby, Sonia makes a SHOCK decision...

Martin and his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), are all loved-up now that they are officially back together.



However, it's becoming clear that Ruby is secretly jealous of the time Martin has been spending with his other ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).



Stacey has been helping market trader Martin with his plan to help save Bridge Street Market.



Worried about the livelihood of him and his friends, Martin decides to call a meeting and confront the Council about their redevelopment plans.

