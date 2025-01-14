EastEnders spoilers: Cindy Beale's still in grave danger?
Airs Monday 20 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) is feeling paranoid about WHO she can trust on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After all, the Police have informed Cindy that her Christmas Day attacker was probably someone close to home...
While Cindy continues to hide out at No.25, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) makes it clear that he wants her OUT!
She'll have to find somewhere else to stay.
Cindy is definitely not welcome at the Beale house after the sordid details of her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) were exposed at Christmas.
However, Cindy is in for a surprise when her now ex-fiance, Ian (Adam Woodyat), wants to talk!
Is there any chance that Ian can start to forgive Cindy for cheating on him?
As Sonia Jackson's (Natalie Cassidy) trial gets underway, her fiance Reiss and family members, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Martin Fowler (James Bye), head to court to support her.
Still dealing with his own guilt for landing pregnant Sonia behind bars in the first place, Reiss unexpectedly causes a disturbance in court which has huge consequences!
Wanting to do what's best for her unborn baby, Sonia makes a SHOCK decision...
Martin and his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), are all loved-up now that they are officially back together.
However, it's becoming clear that Ruby is secretly jealous of the time Martin has been spending with his other ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).
Stacey has been helping market trader Martin with his plan to help save Bridge Street Market.
Worried about the livelihood of him and his friends, Martin decides to call a meeting and confront the Council about their redevelopment plans.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.