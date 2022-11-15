EastEnders spoilers: Is Harvey Monroe being catfished?

Harvey Monroe has a new romance but it looks suspiciously like a con in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Harvey Monroe has been barely looking after himself since he started communicating online with the mysterious Sophia.

Rocky Cotton has been worried about his friend, as something definitely seems off. When Alfie Moon overhears Rocky talking about Harvey and Sophia, alarm bells ring. He tells Rocky that it sounds like Harvey's being catfished and 'Sophia' is not who she says she is!

When Rocky confronts Harvey with his suspicions, Harvey insists that Sophie is definitely the real deal. Rocky's not convinced when Harvey then admits their 'relationship' has been based entirely on messaging each other!

Could Rocky be right and is someone trying to con Harvey out of his money?



Lola Pearce has been struggling to get through to Lexi Pearce after telling her the truth. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce is devastated for her daughter Lexi Pearce after being forced to confess that she's having treatment for cancer.

Poor Lexi is distraught and Lola decides to take her out for the day in a bid to cheer her up.

When they later go to the Queen Vic, Lola worries that Lexi is angry with her. They have a set to and the situation isn't helped by Janine Butcher, who weighs in and tries to suggest that Lola is a bad parent!

Janine's the last person to talk but Lola, who would normally be straight there with a snappy and cutting comeback, is not feeling good because of her treatment.

As her condition is still secret, will she let on to Janine in a bid to get her to back off?

Eve Unwin gets her feet under the table with Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Eve Unwin is quite pleased with herself for piquing Nish Panesar's interest after telling him about a lucrative business deal.

With Suki Panesar shutting her out, she's determined to find a way to stay close to Suki and keep an eye on her. It seems that Nish is her best route in and she uses her lawyer skills to impress him.

Eve tells Nish that his lawyer has been shafting him for years. Can she convince Nish and get herself even further into his confidence?

Also, Alfie Moon has a day of two halves after bad news is followed by very good news!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.