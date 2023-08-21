EastEnders spoilers: Is it the END for Ian Beale and Cindy?

Ian Beale and Cindy Beale's arrival in the Square has caused shockwaves!

Ian Beale plots his next move with Cindy Beale in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Ian Beale and Cindy Beale are in BIG trouble after their bombshell return to the Square!

With secrets and lies now exposed, they've shattered more than one life with their revelations!

Cindy was thought dead by everyone after she supposedly died in prison giving birth to her daughter with Nick Holland, Cindy Beale Junior.

In fact, Cindy's death was faked after she gave up information on a dangerous criminal and she was given a new life.

George Knight knew Cindy as 'Rose', his wife and mother of his two daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight.

Cindy walked out on the family nine years ago to protect them from her double life, but George thought she'd given up on their marriage.

Ian Beale makes a desperate call to try and salvage the situation. (Image credit: BBC)

Ian's return has also caused ructions in Albert Square, as he left after his wife Sharon Watts tried to kill him!

Sharon came close to murdering Ian after playing a long game and marrying him. In cahoots with her partner in crime, Phil Mitchell, she plotted to take revenge on Ian for his part in her teenage son Dennis Rickman Jnr's death from drowning but the guilt got the better of her and she saved Ian's life.

Ian is also in the doghouse with his mum Kathy Cotton, who was devastated when he disappeared and she's barely heard from him since.

Ian Beale asks Alfie Moon for help. (Image credit: BBC)

George is struggling to take in the news that his whole relationship with his wife was a lie, and the girls are half-sisters to Peter Beale!

Unable to deal with it any longer, George demands that Cindy get out of the pub, along with the rest of the Beale family!

Left alone, George breaks down, overwhelmed by emotion.

Not knowing where to turn to next, Cindy and Ian take refuge at his old mate Alfie Moon's place.

What is going to be their next move and will they be driven out of the Square?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.