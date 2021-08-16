'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Tiffany Butcher-Baker end her marriage?

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is devastated after learning that her husband has cheated on her.

TIffany Butcher-Baker confronts hubby Keegan Butcher-Baker about his betrayal in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is in bits after Vinny Panesar's revelation that her hubby Keegan Butcher-Baker cheated on her with Dotty Cotton. When she gets back home, she discovers Keegan waiting with a romantic meal just for two.

Keegan is soon kicked into touch when Tiff rages that she knows he betrayed her. Meanwhile, the club Vinny is telling Dotty that he found out she slept with Keegan and he's told Tiff! Dotty is horrified. Can Keegan convince Tiffany to forgive him?

Nancy Carter and Zack Hudson realise someone has broken into the pub. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is locking up the pub after Whitney's charity gig, as hubby Mick Carter goes with Whitney and some other people to the cafe. But soon a heavily pregnant Linda finds herself in terrible danger when two thugs push their way into the pub to steal the charity bucket.

Upstairs, Linda's daughter Nancy Carter and her boyfriend Zack Hudson hear the commotion. Zack rushes downstairs to see what's happening. Is Linda okay?

Chelsea Fox strings along Gray Atkins when she flirts with a former hook up. (Image credit: BBC)

Gray Atkins and Chelsea Fox are having drinks in the Prince Albert when Chelsea spies the guy, James, who she hooked up with a little while ago. An unsuspecting Gray knows James and he offers to buy him a drink.

Rather than being alarmed by the potentially explosive situation, Chelsea enjoys playing games and invites James on a date while Gray is at the bar.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:40 pm - you can also catch up on past episodes on BBC iPlayer.