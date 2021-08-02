'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Chelsea Fox cheat on Gray Atkins?

Chelsea Fox meets a new man in the club in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Fox has her court hearing for being in possession of stolen goods and is pleased when she wins her case. It's her boyfriend Gray Atkins' daughter Mia's birthday and Gray wants her there for the party. Attending a kids party is the last place she wants to be and she makes an excuse to get out of it.

At the party, grandparents Mitch Baker and Karen Taylor are helping out but the room's a little empty... Gray forgot to send out the invites! Whitney Dean stops past the house to wish Mia a 'happy birthday' and Gray is grateful for her being so thoughtful.

Karen is feeling frustrated that Mia's party has been ruined by Gray's forgetfulness and accuses him of spending more time chasing after Chelsea than looking after his kids.

Meanwhile, a blissfully child-free Chelsea is looking after her own interests in the club, enjoying a few drinks at the bar. When a man in the bar gets Chelsea's attention, she's flattered as her admirer sends her a drink.

Bar manager Dotty Cotton is surprised by Chelsea's flirting, telling Chelsea she thought she was dating Gray. Chelsea insists that they're only casual. But will Gray see it that way?

Rocky Cant introduces Whitney Dean to music agent Jen Glover. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cant invites Whitney Dean to the cafe for a meeting with music agent Jen Glover (played by Kate Robbins), who wants to talk to her about an opportunity. Jen reveals that a singing competition has been launched with a £10,000 prize, and she thinks she has a good shot at winning it.

Whitney is interested in the proposition, although Jen spells out that there's a catch. Rocky insists he'll be able to help out Whitney by becoming her manager!

Jean Slater is taken aback by Ruby Fowler's gift. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruby Fowler and Martin Fowler have a follow up appointment with the hospital to talk about Ruby's endometriosis operation. The couple are feeling nervous about what the prognosis is for them having a baby.

Martin finds out that Ruby's trying to help Jean Slater financially and is confused but Ruby claims that she's trying to put good vibes into the universe.

When Jean discovers a large sum of money has been deposited in her bank account she is horrified. She confronts Ruby and accuses of her treating her like a charity case, not knowing that Ruby's generosity comes from guilt over stitching up Jean's daughter Stacey Slater...

Also, Keegan Butcher-Baker quits his job at the club to keep more distance between him and Dotty Cotton, telling her that their secret hook-up needs to be kept secret.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.