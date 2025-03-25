EastEnders spoilers: Phil admits his true feelings to ex-wife Sharon?

Is there something romantic brewing between the ex Mr and Mrs Mitchell on EastEnders?

Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) hasn't really had a chance to thank his ex-wife, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), for supporting him during his mental health breakdown on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On Mother's Day, Sharon is alarmed when Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) claims Phil has gone missing again...



Sharon, Nigel and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) call the Police.



But it appears that Nigel's dementia has caused him to get all mixed up again, when Phil returns safe and sound.



Grateful for Sharon's continued support, Phil reveals his true feelings for Sharon once the ex-couple are alone together at No.55...



What could this mean?



Is Phil still in love with Sharon?

What will happen when Phil declares his feelings for his ex-wife Sharon on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

It's the day of the baby scan for expecting parents Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her boyfriend, Peter Beale (Thomas Law).



However, Peter is distracted when he receives word that his mum Cindy (Michelle Collins) has gone missing while visiting old friend, Gita Kapoor...

Cindy temporarily left Albert Square after finding out it was her ex mum-in-law, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), who attacked and left her for DEAD on Christmas Day.



Lauren is left fuming when Peter misses their important hospital appointment!

Lauren is not happy when Peter puts mum Cindy before her on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) meet to smoke weed as they attempt to distract themselves from recent events.

Meanwhile, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) bumps into a mystery woman, Charlotte, who clearly has a hidden agenda...

Lily and Avani get up to more mischief on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer