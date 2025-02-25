EastEnders spoilers: Is someone about to expose Sharon's secret?
Airs Monday 3 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) is a guilty woman on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But WHAT has she done?
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Sharon is shocked to realise that Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) knows her secret...
Sharon knows she needs to do some damage control... and fast!
Following a failed attempt to come clean and reveal the truth, Sharon confides in her brother, Zack Hudson (James Farrar).
Unfortunately, SOMEONE overhears their conversation...
Will they spill the beans?
Bianca is not doing well and struggling to face the outside world.
She's feeling traumatised by recent events, when she was held captive by twisted Reiss Colwell.
And then watched him die when he was crushed by a falling bath tub during the explosion at the Queen Vic!
George Knight (Colin Salmon) tries to assure Bianca she is not responsible for the SHOCK chain-of-events that ultimately saw Martin Fowler also die on that fateful night.
But as Bianca continues to shut herself away from the world, can friend Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) support her through her trauma?
Elsewhere, Kat and her partner Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) are hopeful their teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), has turned a corner.
Tommy looks for ways to help a friend in need.
Later, Tommy teams-up with his dad to host a lads' night for their struggling pal.
Has previously troubled Tommy finally put his violent behaviour behind him?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
