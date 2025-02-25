EastEnders spoilers: Is someone about to expose Sharon's secret?

Airs Monday 3 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.

EastEnders spoilers, Sharon Watts
Will Sharon come clean about what she has done before someone else spills the beans on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) is a guilty woman on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

But WHAT has she done?

On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Sharon is shocked to realise that Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) knows her secret...

Sharon knows she needs to do some damage control... and fast!

Following a failed attempt to come clean and reveal the truth, Sharon confides in her brother, Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

Unfortunately, SOMEONE overhears their conversation...

Will they spill the beans?

EastEnders spoilers, Bianca Jackson, Sharon Watts

Bianca knows all about Sharon's secret on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Bianca is not doing well and struggling to face the outside world.

She's feeling traumatised by recent events, when she was held captive by twisted Reiss Colwell.

And then watched him die when he was crushed by a falling bath tub during the explosion at the Queen Vic!

George Knight (Colin Salmon) tries to assure Bianca she is not responsible for the SHOCK chain-of-events that ultimately saw Martin Fowler also die on that fateful night.

But as Bianca continues to shut herself away from the world, can friend Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) support her through her trauma?

EastEnders spoilers, Bianca Jackson

Bianca feels responsible for the fateful turn of events on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers, Kat Slater

Can Kat help Bianca through her trauma on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)
Elsewhere, Kat and her partner Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) are hopeful their teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), has turned a corner.

Tommy looks for ways to help a friend in need.

Later, Tommy teams-up with his dad to host a lads' night for their struggling pal.

Has previously troubled Tommy finally put his violent behaviour behind him?

EastEnders spoilers, Alfie Moon, Tommy Moon

Alfie and Tommy previously clashed over his violent behaviour on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Simon Timblick
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!

Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

