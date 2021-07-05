'EastEnders' spoilers: Isaac Baptiste puts Martin's kids in danger!

Isaac Baptiste causes panic for the Fowlers in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Isaac Baptiste's mental health is deteriorating fast and his concerned mum Sheree Trueman desperately encourages him to take his schizophrenia medication. But Isaac is dissuaded from taking his meds by an auditory hallucination, warning him against it.

Girlfriend Lola Pearce also has extreme concerns about Isaac's wellbeing and she discusses it with Kim Fox, and Isaac's dad Patrick Trueman. Lola and Kim think that something needs to be done, but mindful of Sheree's warning to keep it in the family, Patrick insists that Sheree will handle it.

Sheree, however, is not dealing with the situation as well as she's been making out.



Patrick Trueman is confronted by Lola Pearce and Kim Fox over his son's condition. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Isaac heads out into the Square and he sees Ruby Fowler with her step-kids Lily Slater and Arthur Fowler. Still obsessed with his conviction that Ruby's dad Johnny Allen killed his brother Paul Trueman, he hatches a plan...

Taking the children aside, he suggests they go out on a picnic together and keep away from the house.

When Ruby then catches Isaac trying to break into her house she is stunned and horrified to discover the kids have gone missing. Hearing the commotion, Sheree and Ruby's husband Martin Fowler rush over to find out what's going on.

With Lily and Arthur AWOL and Isaac now in a very distressed state, Martin attempts to call the police. A panicked Isaac makes a run for it and shuts himself into Ruby and Martin's house.

Ash Panesar shares her romance woes with Kathy Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Ash Panesar is struggling, as she grieves for her dead brother Jags Panesar. In her time of need, boyfriend Peter Beale, however, is nowhere to be found.

Peter is holed up inside the Beale house, ignoring Ash's calls. He tells nan Kathy Beale and brother Bobby Beale that he can't deal with being around Ash's family. Both Kathy and Bobby are unimpressed with Peter's apparent lack of compassion.

When Kathy later sees Ash, she feels awkward when a desperate Ash tells her that Peter's been ghosting her. What will Kathy say?

Phil Mitchell tells Kat Slater he thinks her son could be a football star! (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell thinks girlfriend Kat Slater's son Tommy Moon may have what it takes on the football pitch, after an encouraging comment by footballing star Harry Redknapp on is recent visit to Albert Square. When Phil tells Kat she should let Tommy do a football trial, however, she doesn't think it's a good idea.

Later, Kat bumps into Kim Fox who, in her usual Kim way is making a big deal of her little girl Pearl Fox's talents. Irritated by Kim's boasts, Kat is left stewing. Will she send Tommy on a football trial after all?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.