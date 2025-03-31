EastEnders spoilers: Who does Ruby confront after Martin's funeral?
Airs Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Ruby Allen (played by Louisa Lytton) is feeling all kinds of anger and resentment towards her love-rival, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Ruby's ex-husband Martin Fowler chose to be a hero on the night of the Queen Vic explosion.
Instead of being with Ruby and their young son, Roman, Martin stayed in the collapsing pub to save his other ex-wife, Stacey.
Which ultimately led to his death...
After the emotion of Martin's funeral, things get heated during the wake.
When Stacey later finds Ruby at the allotment, a confrontation ensues between the long-time love-rivals.
Which leads to a SHOCK revelation that could wreck any hope of peace between them...
Ruby is not the only one who is angry with Stacey.
Her teenage daughter, Lily (Lilliana Turner), has hit the bottle to drown her sorrows after dad Martin's funeral.
And when Stacey returns home to find her daughter drunk, it all kicks-off between mum and daughter again...
Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) tries to put things right with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).
Sharon does not approve of her half-sister Vicki Fowler's (Alice Haig) new man.
Especially not after the way Ross upset Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).
But if Sharon and Alfie are hoping they will soon see the back of Ross, they're in for a surprise...
After taking a mystery phone call, Ross is suddenly on a mission to convince Vicki that they need to stay on in Walford for longer than they planned...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
