EastEnders spoilers: Who does Ruby confront after Martin's funeral?

Stacey and Ruby are heading for another major fallout after Martin's funeral on EastEnders...

Ruby Allen (played by Louisa Lytton) is feeling all kinds of anger and resentment towards her love-rival, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ruby's ex-husband Martin Fowler chose to be a hero on the night of the Queen Vic explosion.



Instead of being with Ruby and their young son, Roman, Martin stayed in the collapsing pub to save his other ex-wife, Stacey.



Which ultimately led to his death...



After the emotion of Martin's funeral, things get heated during the wake.



When Stacey later finds Ruby at the allotment, a confrontation ensues between the long-time love-rivals.



Which leads to a SHOCK revelation that could wreck any hope of peace between them...



Ruby is not the only one who is angry with Stacey.



Her teenage daughter, Lily (Lilliana Turner), has hit the bottle to drown her sorrows after dad Martin's funeral.



And when Stacey returns home to find her daughter drunk, it all kicks-off between mum and daughter again...

There's an angry confrontation between love rivals Stacey and Ruby on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Lily and Stacey's relationship goes from bad to worse on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) tries to put things right with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).



Sharon does not approve of her half-sister Vicki Fowler's (Alice Haig) new man.

Especially not after the way Ross upset Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).



But if Sharon and Alfie are hoping they will soon see the back of Ross, they're in for a surprise...



After taking a mystery phone call, Ross is suddenly on a mission to convince Vicki that they need to stay on in Walford for longer than they planned...

Why does Ross want to stick around in Walford on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer