EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning fears for Amy's life!

Jack Branning is in a spin after the recent revelation by wife Denise Fox that she was having a secret fling with restaurant owner Ravi Gulati!

The Walford cop's problems seem to have been never ending in recent months. He's still on edge about daughter Amy Mitchell, who very nearly lost her life after cutting herself.

As Amy was the one who uncovered Denise's deception, prompting Denise to finally 'fess up, it's left her feeling desperate about dropping the family-sized bombshell.

Jack Branning consoles his upset daughter Amy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

When Amy's friend Lily Slater gets a worrying call from Amy, she hurries round to her house. She frantically bangs on the door, concerned that Amy could have done something to herself.

Jack hears Lily's shouts and he rushes over. Letting himself into the house, he finds Amy in her trashed bedroom with the smashed mirror.

Begging Amy to tell him if she's hurt herself, he's relieved that she's okay. Fearing that his reaction to Denise's betrayal has pushed Amy over the edge, he calls Denise.

They sit down with Amy to talk things through and make it clear to her that she's not to blame for what's happened.

Can they calm Amy down?

Will Zack Hudson tell the truth about his diagnosis? (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson has been feeling anxious ever since his sister Sharon Watts told him he'll need to take a blood test.

It's a routine part of the official medical for the upcoming community boxing match at the gym, but Zack had no idea.

Knowing that the test will reveal that he is HIV positive, he's been in a dilemma over what to do.

It's been a struggle for Zack to come to terms with his diagnosis and so far only friend Sam Mitchell and girlfriend Whitney Dean know the truth.

After talking things through with Whitney, he's grateful for her support and good advice.

Zack steels himself to reveal to Sharon and Martin that he can't be involved in the match, as he has HIV.

Martin's brother - and one of Sharon's great friends - Mark Fowler, lived with HIV, before dying in 2004 from an AIDS-related illness.

After Martin recently opened up to Zack about Mark on what would have been his brother's 55th birthday, Zack knows it will be difficult to have the conversation with him and Sharon.

Will he be brave enough to tell them the truth?

