EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning in car crash horror
Airs at 7:30 pm on Thursday, November 7 2024 on BBC One.
Jack Branning finds himself in big trouble when he's caught up in a car crash in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
Jack has found himself in quite the pickle recently after failing to support daughter Penny in the wake of the nightclub crush at Peggy's. Since he chose to side with Chelsea Fox, who is the real culprit responsible for people getting hurt in the disaster, Penny has been plotting against her dad with a plan to ruin his life.
Luckily for Penny, she has friend-with-benefits Harry Mitchell to help, and if there is one person on the Square who knows how to turn the screws on someone, it is him.
For the last few weeks Harry and Penny have been slowly but surely ruining Jack's life. First Penny managed to split up newly reunited Jack and Denise, and now Harry has footage of jack hitting him, something that he is now using to blackmail the police officer.
After telling Jack that if he wants to keep his job and stay out of jail then he needs to pick up a stolen car for him, Harry has got the copper right where he wants him. In today's EastEnders Jack finds himself in more of a pickle when he realises that the job that Harry is making him do clashes with Amy's physio appointment.
Luckily for Jack he manages to get his daughter, who has been in a wheelchair since the crush, to her appointment and back home just in time to do Harry's dirty work. But lurking nearby is Harry, taking photos of jack picking up the dodgy motor.
Back in the Square, Jack is distracted by a test from Harry with more demands and he accidentially drives into the back of Reiss Colwell's car, causing damage to Reiss's car, but also the stolen car he has just collected for Harry.
But more to the point, will Jack be okay - with a daughter and a Mitchell plotting against him, it seems Jack's nightmare is only just beginning.
Elsewhere in Albert Square the fallout from Reiss and Bianca's epic showdown turns out to have very serious consequences for the both of them.
But what exactly went on behind the closed doors of number 25 on bonfire night? And will either of them make it out unscathed?
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.