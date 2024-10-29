EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning in car crash horror

Jack Branning finds himself in big trouble when he's caught up in a car crash in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jack has found himself in quite the pickle recently after failing to support daughter Penny in the wake of the nightclub crush at Peggy's. Since he chose to side with Chelsea Fox, who is the real culprit responsible for people getting hurt in the disaster, Penny has been plotting against her dad with a plan to ruin his life.

Luckily for Penny, she has friend-with-benefits Harry Mitchell to help, and if there is one person on the Square who knows how to turn the screws on someone, it is him.

For the last few weeks Harry and Penny have been slowly but surely ruining Jack's life. First Penny managed to split up newly reunited Jack and Denise, and now Harry has footage of jack hitting him, something that he is now using to blackmail the police officer.

After telling Jack that if he wants to keep his job and stay out of jail then he needs to pick up a stolen car for him, Harry has got the copper right where he wants him. In today's EastEnders Jack finds himself in more of a pickle when he realises that the job that Harry is making him do clashes with Amy's physio appointment.

Harry puts pressure on Jack. (Image credit: BBC)

Luckily for Jack he manages to get his daughter, who has been in a wheelchair since the crush, to her appointment and back home just in time to do Harry's dirty work. But lurking nearby is Harry, taking photos of jack picking up the dodgy motor.

Back in the Square, Jack is distracted by a test from Harry with more demands and he accidentially drives into the back of Reiss Colwell's car, causing damage to Reiss's car, but also the stolen car he has just collected for Harry.

But more to the point, will Jack be okay - with a daughter and a Mitchell plotting against him, it seems Jack's nightmare is only just beginning.

Has Reiss hurt Bianca? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Albert Square the fallout from Reiss and Bianca's epic showdown turns out to have very serious consequences for the both of them.

But what exactly went on behind the closed doors of number 25 on bonfire night? And will either of them make it out unscathed?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.