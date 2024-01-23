EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning's secret pushes Denise to the EDGE!

Jack Branning's shifty explanation about a night away from home leaves Denise Fox terrified in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jack Branning has been out all night after going to a party at the Slaters, leaving troubled wife Denise Fox alone, crying out in terror in her sleep.

When he finally rolls in, he's angry with Denise for running out of the court hearing to determine his granddaughter baby Charli Branning Slater's living situation.

Asking cop Jack where he's been all night, a jumpy Denise is terrified when he claims he's been at work.

Paranoid, she jumps to the conclusion that he's working on the Christmas Day case. As far as the police know, Keanu Taylor tried to murder Nish Panesar and do a runner. But Keanu, of course, is several feet under concrete below the cafe floor...

Desperate to know whether the truth about Keanu and Nish is about to come out, she steals Jack's phone to double check.

Taking the phone to the salon, she panics when Jack's daughter Penny Branning reveals she's about to give her dad a call. The phone goes off just as Jack walks into the salon and he's fuming to discover she has it!

After confronting Denise, a row breaks out and Penny is horrified when Denise reveals that Jack cheated on her.

Unable to deal with things alone, Denise finds an unlikely confidante...

Who could it be?

Linda Carter's drinking puts her freedom in a precarious position. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter continues to spiral after falling off the wagon following Keanu Taylor's murder at Christmas.

When Ricky Butcher sends her a picture of her late husband Mick Carter's baby with Ricky's imprisoned sister Janine Butcher, it brings back to her all she's lost.

A manipulative Janine was pregnant with Mick's baby when Mick sadly went missing, presumed drowned, after a Christmas Day terror crash. After being banged up for framing Linda for a car crash, Janine gave birth and Ricky took in the little one.

Drowning her sorrows in The Albert, she's found by a concerned Alfie Moon, who takes her back home.

Grateful for Alfie's kind support, Linda opens up to Alfie. With her tongue loosened by the booze, she soon says WAY more than she should...

Has she given away her dark secret and put them all at risk?

Suki Panesar is left with an impossible decision by Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

There's trouble for another member of 'The Six' when Suki Panesar is forced to deal with her tricksy ex Nish Panesar.

After being summoned to see Nish, Suki is left stunned when he tells her he's going back on the deal to let her keep the cafe in the divorce.

Insisting he'll keep every single one of the Panesar businesses, he tells her if she doesn't like it then he'll cancel the divorce and she'll be tied to him forever.

Infuriated by Nish's cruel stunt, Suki feels trapped.

She either has to take him to court and risk him telling the police what he knows about what really went on at Christmas or agree to the deal and finally be free of him.

Denzel Danes wants to stand up for himself after suffering bullying. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Denzel Danes takes things too far as he spars at the Boxing Den and George Knight gives him a pep talk about taking things step by step.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.