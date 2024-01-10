EastEnders fans left 'gasping' at tonight's SHOCKING doof doof

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Wednesday, January 10) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

Shocked EastEnders fans were left "gasping" at tonight's nightmare doof doof as the fallout of The Six drama took a sinister turn.

In the episode, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) continued to spiral and went on a drunken rant at Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) in the Albert about how her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) had abandoned her.

A panicked Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) interrupted her and quickly escorted Linda out of the building before she could let slip about the Christmas murder.

Meanwhile, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) reunited with husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for the sake of their family.

However, she had more important things on her mind as The Six (minus Sharon) needed to sort out Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) body before the builders returned to do work on the café.

Denise Fox got to work in assembling the crew to sort out Keanu Taylor's body. (Image credit: BBC)

At night, Denise texted the group and told them it was time and they all made an excuse to slip out of their homes.

As the women entered the café, they complained that it stank as Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) suggested that they needed to bury him deeper if they were going to keep him there.

However, a drunk Linda couldn't cope with the sight of the man she killed and freaked out as she tried to escape.

Terrified, all the women ended up in a scuffle and Denise fell on top of Keanu's body.

As they rushed to pull Denise out, they started to concrete over the grave and once they finished, Suki declared that they didn't need to meet up anymore.

The Six cemented over Keanu Taylor's body in the café. (Image credit: BBC)

As the women left, a distraught Linda went to drink on a park bench and Denise returned home, hugging Jack.

But while it looked like The Six's nightmare had come to an end, it was a very different story.

The camera returned to the café and panned down underneath the rubble to reveal Denise's gold initial necklace next to Keanu's body.

Fans were left stunned and audibly "gasped" at the doof doof...

