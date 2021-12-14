'EastEnders' spoilers: Janine Butcher faces a Christmas disaster!

Janine Butcher does her best to entice Mick Carter!

Janine Butcher finds her festive plan collapsing around her in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 8:05 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Janine Butcher is determined to get her own way as always, but this time she's got Christmas on her mind! She dons a sexy outfit to be 'Santa's Little Helper' when Mick Carter dresses up as Santa to give out gifts to the kids.

Despite her obvious attempt to attract Mick's attention, he is completely oblivious. Mick's daughter Nancy Carter thinks it's hilarious!

After promising Mick to sort out the gifts for him, Janine is hoping she's won him round but as the kids open the gifts it's clear that they are terrible old tat! Janine is fuming with Billy Mitchell, who she tasked to get hold of the gifts.

Things get even worse when her unimpressed daughter Scarlett Butcher reveals that instead of spending Christmas Day with her mum she's going to be staying with her aunty Kat Slater and the family.

Kim Fox packs her bags! (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox is over the moon after her sister Kim Fox agreed to come to her wedding on Christmas Day.

What she doesn't know is that after agreeing to bury the hatchet with Denise over her betrayal, Kim has had second thoughts.

After telling her kids that they're going to Scotland, she packs her bags and prepares herself to say an emotional goodbye to Walford...

Whitney Dean gets a shock call from Chelsea Fox! (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean is still on a mission to get to the truth about Gray Atkins and prove what kind of a man he really is behind that suave facade.

Whitney is stunned when Chelsea Fox causes her in a panic and asks her to get straight over to No.1.

What has happened?

Also, Rocky Cant hatches a plan to share his Christmas between Sonia Fowler and Kathy Beale.

Meanwhile, Kat Slater is unimpressed with Sharon Watts and Phil Mitchell's pursuit of young mum Jada.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.