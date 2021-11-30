'EastEnders' spoilers: Kim Fox discovers she's been betrayed!

Kim Fox is horrified when she realises Denise Fox has been lying.

Kim Fox faces the ultimate betrayal from her own sister in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim Fox is still reeling after Howie's revelation that her husband Vincent Hubbard was murdered - and implicated that Phil Mitchell was involved! Kim furiously confronts Phil with the new information and demands answers.

Feeling deeply guilty about what happened to Vincent, Phil shares his regret with girlfriend Kat Slater. He explains the truth of what happened and insists that he didn't kill Vincent himself. Kat thinks he should tell Kim everything.

After taking Kat's advice, Phil opens up to Kim about what happened to her husband. But he warns her that if she opens that particular can of worms with gangster Aidan Maguire, whose hitman finished Vincent off, she's inviting serious trouble.



Will Denise Fox tell Kim the truth? (Image credit: BBC)

Kim refuses to let things lie and she tells Denise Fox and Jack Branning that she wants Phil to pay for his involvement in Vincent getting killed.

When she sees the invoice for her daughter Pearl's posh new fee paying school she realises in shock that Pearl's not getting a bursary... Denise must be paying for it somehow.

After confronting her sister she's shocked when Denise is forced to admit that she knew about what happened to Vincent and kept it from her, taking Phil's hush money instead. Kim is devastated.

Stuart Highway learns some worrying news. (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway has been acting shifty every since signing up for Peter Beale's new fitness programme. When he gets a text from the doctor confirming an appointment, he keeps it from wife Rainie Highway.

Rocky Cant is out of hospital following his collapse and Stuart helps him home with his bags. Sonia Fowler realises that Stuart is worried about something...

At the doctors, Stuart is stunned when he's told what's up with him. Is it something serious?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.