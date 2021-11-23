'EastEnders' spoilers: Kim Fox makes a bombshell discovery!

Kim Fox is stunned when she finds out who was involved in Vincent's disappearance in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Kim Fox is over the moon when Denise Fox tells her that her daughter Pearl Hubbard has been offered a scholarship to the private school.

Denise's fiance Jack Branning realises that Denise has told a bit of a white lie and she's behind it all but he promises her that Kim never needs to know.

Later, Kathy Beale puts her foot in it with Kim and she opens up to Jack about how she's been feeling. He encourages her to let go of wanting to know what happened to her missing husband Vincent Hubbard and find some closure.

Realising Jack is right, she goes to the scrap yard to talk to Howie, the man who had Vincent's ID and she asks him to talk to the police about what he found.

She is left stunned, however, when Howie hits her with a bombshell, revealing he was threatened to keep his mouth shut...

When he describes the mystery man, Kim realises that he's talking about Phil!



Mila Marwa fiercely protects her sister Kioni! (Image credit: BBC)

Mila Marwa and girlfriend Iqra Ahmed anxiously wait for news about Mila's mum's sentencing following her arrest over attempting to have Mila's sister Kioni Marwa taken away for an FGM procedure.

Bobby Beale, meanwhile, is preparing for the fundraising event in the Prince Albert for the new mosque. When one of their friends from the mosque drops by, he makes it clear that he doesn't think it's appropriate for them to use the pub for the event.

Upset by Waseem's words, Iqra tells him to leave and Mila has to stop in to break up the argument.

Refusing to let it drop, Waseem continues to try and push his point of view but a clueless comment leaves Kioni upset. Fuming that he's hurt her sister, Mila tells him to in no uncertain terms to get out!

Tiffany Butcher feels the consequences from the previous day's events. (Image credit: BBC)

Tiffany Butcher is feeling fragile after the events of the previous day, that were kicked off by her making an error of judgement with a post on her social media feed.

Aaron Monroe wants to make sure that Tiffany is okay as he was the one who encouraged her to do it. Tiff accepts Aaron's apology and offer of lunch but she has one thing she needs to do first...

She signs her divorce papers.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.