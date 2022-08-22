EastEnders spoilers: Janine Butcher plots to get rid of Linda for good!

Janine Butcher bribes Jada Lennox to help her set up Linda Carter.

Janine Butcher wants to make sure that Linda Carter will leave the Square in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Janine Butcher is looking forward to FINALLY seeing the back of Linda Carter, as it's her court hearing today. She's convinced that after framing Linda for crashing the car while drunk, there's no way Linda can escape a prison sentence.

But her relief at getting her well away from ex-hubby Mick Carter is shattered when Mick promises an upset Linda he'll visit her if she goes to prison!

Furious, Janine whispers in Jada Lennox's ear, blackmailing her to help her bring down Linda. She gives a reluctant Jada some cash to sweeten the deal.

Preparing to meet her fate, Linda says an emotional goodbye to children Ollie Carter and Annie Carter. With Mick by her side she heads to the hearing...



Linda Carter is sure she'll go down over the drink driving charge. (Image credit: BBC)

After delivering a passionate speech to the judge about the mistakes she's made, Linda hopes that they'll go easy on her with her sentencing.

Both she and Mick are stunned, however, when the judge takes on board everything that Linda has said from the heart and doesn't give her a custodial sentence!

Back at the Queen Vic, Janine is presiding over a noisy and colourful Carnival-themed party. When Linda walks in with Mick, Janine is seething!

It seems that Linda has won but Janine's fight isn't over yet when Zack Hudson turns up with some alarming news for Linda...

What has Janine done?

Stacey Slater tracked Jean Slater down to a caravan park. (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater is home! Her friends and family are delighted to see her, other than poor little Arthur Fowler, who has been terrified of his gran coming back.

The youngster hasn't got got over the drama of her bipolar episode earlier in the year but Stacey is hoping that now she's home and back on an even keel, he'll soon come round.

Feeling nervous about being back around the people who witnessed her dramatic breakdown, Jean puts on a brave face and tells daughter Stacey Slater that she'll go to the Vic Carnival party.

But when she leaves the house for the first time she is overcome with shame after spotting her ex-fiance Harvey Monroe and his daughter Dana Monroe.

Jean quickly heads back inside, making Harvey feel bad that Jean can't deal with seeing him. He tells Dana that he's not going to go to the party. Is it to give Jean some space or is he just as awkward about seeing her?



Also, Kheerat Panesar is rattled when he finds out that Ravi Gulati and his son Nugget Gulati are moving in with his mum. Meanwhile, Billy Mitchell is disappointed when Honey Mitchell turns down his invitation for a dance at the Vic party.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.