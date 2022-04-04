EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater proposes to Harvey Monroe!

Jean Slater catches Harvey Monroe off guard with a surprise proposal in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Martin takes Jean home to Sharon Watts', she gushes about her night, revealing she spent most of her time having fun with a group of guys on a stag do!

Despite being up all night, Jean is still full of beans and she rummages through guest Linda Carter's suitcase, admiring some of her outfits.

Jean's daughter Stacey Slater arrives and tells Jean she's got her a doctor's appointment for Friday. This doesn't go down well with Jean, who storms out.

Meanwhile, Harvey Monroe is stewing over his break up with Jean but is shocked when son Aaron Monroe's nasty thug of an associate Neil Hughes gets into his cab. Neil tells Harvey that he has something he wants him to do and he makes it clear Harvey won't like the consequences if he refuses.

Jean interrupts their stand off, wanting to clear things up with Harvey. But shaken by Neil's threats, Harvey fobs her off and insists that it's over between them.

When Jean sees the groom from the stag party getting married, she's delighted. Having had quite enough of Jean's company, he makes sure she catches the bride's bouquet as a way to get rid of her.

This suddenly gives Jean a surprising idea...

She finds Harvey and asks him to marry her!

Nancy Carter makes a discovery in Linda Carter's suitcase. (Image credit: BBC)

Nancy Carter stays the night with Zack Hudson but it means a VERY awkward encounter the next day, as Linda Carter is staying at Sharon's.

Although Linda tries to talk to her daughter, Nancy makes it clear that her recent boozy behaviour has pushed her too far.

When Nancy later finds a bottle of booze stashed in Linda's case, but tucked next to a photograph of the Carter family in happier times, she consumed by an attack of the guilts.

Feeling bad for abandoning her alcoholic mum she finds Linda and tries to make peace. Will Linda accept?

Ben Mitchell has a flashback to Callum Highway's attack. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell is rattled when Callum Highway casually tells him that he's been asked to be the face of an LGBT+ campaign at work.

He's clearly still on edge over the homophobic attack that left Callum in a bad way. But Kathy Beale's new bar manager at the Albert congratulates Callum and enthuses about the idea. It puts Ben on the back foot and he's forced to put on a brave face.

Callum, however, knows his husband and can tell that Ben isn't best pleased about the idea.

Later, Ben is alarmed when he hears a loud noise at the club, as memories are stirred about Callum's attack.

Also, Stuart Highway is due to go in for surgery and confesses to wife Rainie Highway how worried he is that he may get addicted to painkillers again.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.