'EastEnders' spoilers: Kat Slater proposes to Phil!

Kat Slater gets down on one knee!

Kat Slater asks Phil Mitchell to marry her in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater is in a state after telling Phil Mitchell she's going to move out. She loves him but the though of him going to prison is tearing her apart.

As she frantically packs the family's belongings, Jean Slater knocks over a pile of Phil's paperwork. When Kat picks it she is stunned by what she finds...

Will Phil agree to wed Kat? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sharon Mitchell and Jada Lennox come across Tommy Moon in the Square. He's been beating up again by the bullies. Kat is distraught and she ends up in a huge row with Phil Mitchell about what's been going on with Tommy.

But things are about to take a curve ball when Kat, in the heat of the argument, realises how much Phil means to her. Knowing she's got nothing to lose she gets down on one knee and asks him to marry her!

What will Phil say?

Honey Mitchell is taken aback by Mr Lister's behaviour! (Image credit: BBC)

Honey Mitchell seems to have settled into her role as the new market inspector, despite having a bit of a wobbly start.

Even the ongoing war between Minute Mart owner Suki Panesar and new snack van owner Stacey Slater hasn't seen her crumble.

When Mr Lister calls her in for a review, she's confident things have been going well enough to secure her the permanent job.

But she's taken aback when instead of wanting to talk shop, Mr Lister seems more interested in buying her a drink. Honey starts to feel a bit uncomfortable!

Also, Harvey Monroe calls the prison but can't get himself on the list to speak to his son Aaron Monroe.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.