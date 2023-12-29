EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor's body FOUND as building work starts on the cafe?

Keanu's body could be moments away from being discovered.

The Six are in a panic when Keanu Taylor's body is moments away from being found in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

As builders arrive at the café to begin the restoration work, Kathy, Suki, Stacey and Linda are thrown into a frenzy, terrified that their dark secret is about to be unearthed.

As Suki desperately tries to stall the workers, Linda – who is just arriving back – begins unravelling in public. Stacey offers Linda a shoulder to cry on but reminds her that all their futures rely on her staying sober and keeping it together.

Later, Suki convinces the builders to temporarily down tools, but she and the rest of the women need to move the body fast, or they’ll be found out. As they talk tactics, Suki gets a call that could change everything - what has she just discovered?

Lauren Branning has a heart-to-heart with Peter Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Lauren Branning finally turns up in Walford following the shock events at New Year.

With cousin Penny Branning already with the family, Lauren is desperate to be reunited with her son, Louie.

The little boy is staying with his dad Peter Beale and when she finds Peter the couple have a heart-to-heart.

After nearly repairing their fractured relationship when Lauren visited Peter in France, things soon went awry.

When she found out that Peter had been keeping the huge secret that he'd been living with his supposedly dead mum, Cindy Beale, she felt betrayed that he hadn't confided in her.

Lauren Branning visits her cousin Penny Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

Things are going a little better between the pair and Peter tries to convince Lauren to stick around in Walford. He's desperate to see more of his son and doesn't want to her to leave.

Weighing up her options, Lauren goes to visit Penny to see if she's okay after their drama in Paris, but things take a turn when she discovers Peter knew Penny’s secret and didn’t tell her, so she decides to go to Tanya’s immediately.

However, Lauren has no idea that Linda is panicking that that she will discover the truth about Annie’s paternity, and before she can leave Walford Sonia stops her to reveal that she’s got another sister in Walford. Will Lauren stay to confront Linda?

Young mum Lily Slater has had support and advice from nan Jean Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Lily Slater is cautious on the first day of term as she returns to school for the first time since she had baby Charli.

Now a teenager, Lily fell pregnant after having sex with her friend Ricky Branning. Not even 13-years-old at the time, she considered terminating the pregnancy but she decided to go though with it after support from Ricky and his family and her mum Stacey Slater.

The young girl struggled to take on the role of mum when Charli was first born but with help from Stacey and from her nan Jean Slater she stepped up to the responsibility.

How will she cope being away from her baby each day?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.