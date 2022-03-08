'EastEnders' spoilers: Keegan Baker struggles as his family falls apart

Keegan Baker has a devastating confrontation with Karen Taylor in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keegan Baker broods as chaos reigns in the household, following dad Mitch Baker's outburst about how Karen Taylor didn't do enough to help their murdered daughter Chantelle Atkins.

Karen has given Mitch his marching orders and he needs to find somewhere to stay. Poor Bailey Baker is devastated that Karen's kicking out her dad and she begs Keegan to intervene.

Unable to deal with his own guilt any longer, he vents to Vinny Panesar and Kat Slater about missing the signs of Chantelle's abuse.

It's been made even harder by the knowledge that Kheerat Panesar DID notice and tried to do something about it, but sadly his efforts failed.



Karen Taylor is left devastated by Keegan Baker's accusations. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat and Vinny try to comfort Keegan but he's in a deep pit of despair and he storms off.

When he finds Karen, he ends up in a huge row with her about everything that's happened.

Karen is in pieces after the terrible argument with her son but it seems there's a bigger problem to deal with when an alarmed Vinny Panesar arrives with some worrying news...

What has happened?

Tommy Moon turns detective to find out who stole the money. (Image credit: BBC)

Tommy Moon is suspicious when his nan Jean Slater prepares for another lavish date with Harvey Moon. She's really splashing the cash and with mum Kat Slater wrongly blaming him for taking her money, he wonders whether Jean is the real culprit.

After confronting his nan, he's left feeling guilty when she gives him a few home truths. Vowing to sort the problem, he asks Billy Mitchell if he can get a job with him.

He explains that he didn't steal from his mum but he wants to help her out. Moved by Tommy's plea, a soft-hearted Billy agrees to teach the ropes on the stall.

However, Tommy's attempt to do a good deed backfires when Kat assumes Tommy's insistence on helping out Billy is an admission of guilt that he stole the money.

Kat pressures Tommy to tell the truth as it's clear he knows what's really going on. She asks if Lily was involved in taking the missing money.

What will Tommy say?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:30 pm.