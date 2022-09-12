EastEnders spoilers: Kheerat Panesar is suspicious of Ravi

Kheerat Panesar knows that Ravi Gulati is up to no good in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Kheerat Panesar is determined not to attend the opening night of his mum Suki Panesar's new business venture with Ravi Gulati. Stacey Slater and Eve Unwin encourage him to go and support his mum but he digs in his heels.

With preparations underway for reopening Walford East, Ravi Gulati is determined to keep a close eye on Suki Panesar. He knows she's on a knife edge trying to keep it together after they covered up the shock murder of his dad Ranveer Gulati.

The launch party kicks off and Suki's nerves are calmed by the appearance of her kids Vinny Panesar and Ash Panesar. She relieved when Stacey also walks in with Kheerat, who she's persuaded to have a change of heart.

With questions about where Kheerat is as well as Ravi's dad Ranveer, Suki was starting to get a bit panicky! Her terror rises again when a family friend asks Kheerat about Ranveer. A watching Ravi swoops in to deflect the question.

Stacey is getting quite tipsy and she asks Kheerat why he's so obsessed with knowing where Ranveer is. An already riled Kheerat accuses her of drinking too much and she heads into the kitchen.

Ravi finds Stacey there and the pair are soon getting flirty but Kheerat walks in and cuts their conversation short.

Kheerat confronts Suki and tells her that he's suspicious of Ravi and Ranveer. To hide her alarm, Suki brushes him off.

Will Kheerat persist with his questions?

Linda Carter's nerves are shredded on the day of her court hearing as she's desperate to have her daughter Annie Carter back home with her.

Her new brief Anita tries to calm Linda's nerves and tell her that things should go her way. When Linda realises how much her new lawyer has cost, she is shocked. She opens up to her friend Sharon Watts about her gratitude to her ex Mick Carter, as he paid the money.

After Mick's mum Shirley Carter finds out how much Mick has shelled out to help Linda, she delights in telling Mick's current squeeze Janine Butcher, knowing it will infuriate her!

The court case over, Linda can't stop thinking about how much Mick has helped her out and her feelings for him are now unavoidable. She decides it's time to tell him that she still loves him.

But will she get the chance?

Kathy Beale is feeling pretty low on the launch day of Walford East, now owned by Suki Panesar and Ravi Gulati. She feels bad that she's had to sell the business as it was her absent son Ian Beale's dream to run a restaurant.

In the cafe, Kathy is frustrated when her grandson Bobby Beale clashes with Dotty Cotton. Will she hold things together?

Also, Harvey Monroe asks is ex Jean Slater out for a drink but strictly as friends.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.