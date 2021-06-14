'EastEnders' spoilers: Kheerat Panesar makes a tough decision

Kheerat Panesar thanks Ben Mitchell for helping out with his brother.

Kheerat Panesar has to choose between love and his family in a special hour-long Thursday episode of EastEnders (7.40 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kheerat Panesar returns home after his night of passion with Sharon Beale, unaware of the fact that Ben Mitchell has seen him looking cosy with his dad’s hated ex.

In the Panesar household, things are pretty much as he left them, with mum Suki Panesar still steaming mad that he was supporting brother Jags Panesar’s pregnant girlfriend Habiba Ahmed. Brother Vinny Panesar warns Kheerat to sort things out with their mum.

Sharon Beale gets a knock back from Kheerat Panesar. (Image credit: BBC1)

Realising that a relationship with Sharon right now is not going to help matters with his family , Kheerat tells her that they’ll have to cool things for a while as things are getting complicated.

He then heads off to find Ben in order to confess to him that he’s been seeing Sharon but to assure him that it’s over now. When Kheerat thanks Ben for all he’s doing to help his brother Jags stay safe in prison, Ben feels guilty… What has he done?

Kheerat heads back home to try and make peace with Suki and is stunned when he walks in to find Suki sobbing. Has something terrible happened?

Dana Monroe is about to learn some shock news from Bobby Beale! (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale has spent the night with Dana Monroe and both of them are on cloud nine. After heading out, they bump into Kim Fox who, in her usual blunt manner, informs Bobby that she’s screened him out of her dating service.

Bobby, of course, has been keeping the truth about his past in prison from his girlfriend but he realises she’s going to find out sooner or later. Taking the plunge, he confesses to her about his sister Lucy Beale’s death and his time in prison for murder. Dana is stunned…

Sonia Fowler discovers that Kathy Beale thinks she had her purse stolen while she was on her date with Sonia’s dad Rocky Cant. Already suspicious that Rocky isn’t who he’s saying he is, when Sonia finds out that Ruby Allen’s house was broken into, she is alarmed.

Rocky seemed unusually interested in Ruby’s house the day before, and along with the stolen purse, Sonia is sure he’s to blame. When she confronts him over it, what will he say?

Chelsea Fox gets an unexpected visit from the police! (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Fox finds herself confronted by the police, who accuse her of being in possession of stolen goods. Chelsea’s mum Denise Fox is stunned and demands to know what’s going on.

Denise’s boyfriend Jack Branning advises Chelsea to get herself a lawyer, suggesting she could ask neighbour Gray Atkins.

In a bid to persuade Gray into representing her, Chelsea invites Gray for a flirty lunch then puts the proposition to him. Gray is unimpressed that what he thought was a date is actually an attempt to employ his legal services. But he finds it difficult to resist Chelsea and soon agrees to help out.

Also, Lola Pearce is left upset when boyfriend Isaac Baptiste makes an excuse to get out of seeing her.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 7.45 pm. All of this week’s episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Monday 21 June.