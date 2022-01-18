'EastEnders' spoilers: Kheerat Panesar pushes Gray to confess!

Kheerat Panesar puts pressure on Gray Atkins to trip him up.

Kheerat Panesar is determined to bring down Gray Atkins in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kheerat Panesar continues his plan to get Chelsea Atkins away from her dangerous husband and have the killer locked up for good.

He tells Whitney Dean that he's got a flat sorted for Chelsea and her baby son Jordan when Whitney expresses her worries for Chelsea's safety and mental health.

After booking Chelsea in for a pamper session at the salon to get her to spend time with her mum and auntie, he asks Denise Fox to pretend that she booked her in.

Next up, Kheerat plays the concerned friend and takes Gray Atkins to the hospital to see Jordan to make sure he can't stop Chelsea having some time apart from him.

While they're at the hospital, Kheerat subtly attempts to get Gray to confess to his crimes but it comes to nothing when the doctor interrupts them. Is everything okay with Jordan?

Will Phil Mitchell tell Kat Slater the truth about his prison sentence? (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell is still keeping secret from girlfriend Kat Slater the fact that it's highly likely he's going to be banged up for life, not just a few years.

Sharon Watts knows the truth and insists that it's unfair of him not to tell Kat what's going on.

She's still confused over Phil's earlier declaration that they should break things off. Sharon pushes Phil to come clean and he finally tells Kat. What will she say?

Bailey Baker came up with a plan after her dad was forced to share a room with Karen! (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Taylor is getting flirty with the delivery man again and it seems she has her eye on him.

Mitch Baker and Bailey Baker later overhear Karen talking about her latest crush and wrongly assume she's talking about Mitch!

With Mitch keen to get back together with his ex and Bailey just as keen to see them together, will their mistake falsely get their hopes up?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:30 pm.