EastEnders spoilers: Lily Slater GIVES UP her baby?

Lily Slater is finding being a teenage mum hard going in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lily Slater has been struggling to be a mum to baby Charli Branning Slater - and still being a child herself means the whole experience of becoming a parent has been overwhelming!

Although Lily originally had doubts whether to go ahead with the pregnancy, she's has done her best to learn how to look after her baby. But she's felt bewildered and mum Stacey Slater and nan Jean Slater have had to step in to help her cope.

When the Slaters head to the Mitchell house for dinner with Kat and Phil Mitchell, Lily is already feeling overtired and fed up. After little Charli starts crying, Lily loses it and shouts at her!

Horrified at what she's done, Lily has a complete meltdown and tells her shocked family that she can't cope with being a mum...

Lily Slater has relied on mum Stacey Slater to help her with baby Charli. (Image credit: BBC)

Worried for Lily, Kat follows the teen when she storms off and has a heart-to-heart with her about her own experiences as a teenage mother.

When Lily sadly says that she feels too young to look after Charli, Kat reassures her that with her mum by her side, Lily can do this.

It's clear that Lily doesn't feel the same way, however...

Is she having doubts about keeping her baby?

Anna Knight has concerns about Freddie Slater after his recent erratic behaviour. (Image credit: BBC)

Anna Knight is seriously worried about Freddie Slater following his complete breakdown over his confrontation with his rapist dad Graham Foster.

With Freddie's best mate Bobby Beale still not talking to him after his betrayal with Anna, she shares with Bobby the reason why Freddie has been so unstable.

Bobby is shocked to hear about Freddie's heartbreaking interaction with Graham, who accused Freddie's mum Little Mo Slater of lying about being raped by him.

Concerned that a drunk and devasatated Freddie might do something stupid, Anna convinces Bobby to help her look for him.

Can they find him in time?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.