EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter causes chaos at the funeral!

Linda Carter makes a surprise return to the Queen Vic on the day of Tina Carter's funeral, much to the surprise of her estranged hubby Mick Carter.

With the warring couple still on VERY bad terms it's not long before they start to bicker. It's not the best welcome back to the Square for Linda, especially when even her own daughter Nancy Carter is giving her the cold shoulder!

Linda Carter is not impressed with Mick Carter's dalliance with Janine Butcher! (Image credit: BBC One)

The time has come to put Tina to rest and Shirley Carter gives a touching eulogy about her much loved sister to the mourners at the crematorium.

Linda's doing her best to concentrate but she's distracted when sees Janine Butcher. It doesn't take her long to realise that Janine is the 'business woman' who dropped into her parents' pub and advised Linda to get a divorce!

As Mick gives his eulogy, he starts to crumble. Linda shows no signs of supporting her ex and it's up to Janine to rush in and comfort him.

This ends up riling Linda no end and she storms out, making a scene as she goes. Things get even more chaotic when she has a huge row with Nancy.

After the funeral and the car crash of a day, alcoholic Linda picks up a bottle...

Jean Slater locks Kathy Beale and Rocky Cotton in the car lot cabin! (Image credit: BBC One)

Jean Slater is set on getting Rocky Cotton and Kathy Beale back together. Harvey Monroe doesn't think it's a good idea if she meddles and he warns her not to stick her nose in.

Jean, of course, has no intention of listening to Harvey and instead she plots to get them together to talk.

After sneakily puncturing Kathy's tyre, with Kathy unable to get to the funeral, she suggests she hitch a ride with Rocky.

Kathy heads over to the car lot to find Rocky, hoping he hasn't already left. She's pleased when she finds him in the car lot cabin. Next thing they know, the door slams shut and they're locked inside. Jean has shut them in together!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.