EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter fronts up to Janine!

Linda Carter has a go at Janine Butcher for coming between her and Mick.

Linda Carter is fuming with Janine Butcher for interfering in her marriage in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter causes havoc at the crematorium, causing a drunken scene. She's hit the bottle after rowing with her daughter Nancy Carter and seeing Janine Butcher with Mick Carter.

Furious with Linda for spoiling things, Shirley Carter bans her from coming to the wake at the Vic.

Shirley grudgingly gives Janine her respect for being there for Mick when he needed her but she's got her eye on her... She warns Janine not to cross a line!

Mick Carter and Janine Butcher kiss! (Image credit: BBC)

In the Square, Sharon Mitchell spots Linda and realises she's been drinking and is about to crash the wake. She deftly intercepts her friend and takes her back to her house.

Sharon advises Linda to get a game plan together to fight Janine, who is obviously moving in on Mick.

Despite Sharon's urge for caution, Linda won't listen and she storms in the pub to confront Janine and have a go at her for telling Linda to divorce her husband!

After all the kerfuffle, Mick thanks Janine for being good to him and he leans in for a kiss. Mick, however, pulls back and tells her he wants to do things properly.

After he finalises the divorce, then they can be together...

Rocky Cotton seems to be winning over Kathy Beale with his charm. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton and Kathy Beale are locked in the car lot cabin after a scheming Jean Slater plotted to get them back together.

It seems to be working in part, as the pair share a drink and Kathy starts to thaw towards Rocky.

Harvey Monroe finds out that Jean's locked the pair in the cabin and he rushes over to let them out.

But Jean's plan finally comes to nothing when later Rocky makes a joke about the lock in. Kathy wrongly assumes he planned the whole thing! Is Rocky back to square one with Kathy?

Nancy Carter is touched by Zack Hudson's support. (Image credit: BBC)

Nancy Carter is struggling after Tina Carter's funeral and having a row with her drunken mum Linda. With Linda's actions continuing to cause havoc, she's at a loss over what to do.

At Ruby's Zack Hudson sits and listens while Nancy pours her heart out. Nancy has no idea that Zack is missing out on a cooking competition he was planning on doing in order to support her.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.