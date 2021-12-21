'EastEnders' to air huge Christmas twist as Linda Carter returns for showdown with Janine
By Grace Morris published
'EastEnders' Christmas drama — Linda Carter returns, but with Janine setting her sights on Mick, what will she find?
EastEnders star Kellie Bright will make a shock return as Linda Carter over the festive season after fleeing the Square with her new daughter, Annie.
Her husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) helped Linda run away from Walford in September in a desperate attempt to hide the truth that Annie is Max Branning’s (Jake Wood) daughter— a fact which Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) threatened to expose to get Max out of hiding with Abi Branning Jr. and come back to the Square.
However, since her departure, Mick returned to The Vic with son Ollie, but there’s been a lot going on since Linda left.
Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) has since taken up a job at the pub, as well as residence, and there seems to be an attraction between her and Mick. But with Janine involved, she’s bound to not know her limits when it comes to getting what she wants.
With Linda making her temporary comeback on Tuesday, Dec. 28, this episode is certainly one to add to your essential Christmas TV viewing. There’s going to be carnage for Mick and Linda as their marriage is put to the ultimate test — especially with troublemaking Janine hanging around.
In classic Janine fashion, she is set to track Linda down, determined to discover what is really going on between her and Mick, and is keen to use it to her advantage. Armed with her manipulation skills, she’s unstoppable. Will she sabotage Mick and Linda’s marriage for good?
Janine has been trying hard to get her daughter, Scarlett Butcher, back and has taken on a job at The Vic to earn money and prove that she can be a good mother - but will this showdown with Linda prove that she hasn't changed at all?
Linda's brief comeback episode is set to air on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 8.10pm.
EastEnders next airs Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8.05pm on BBC1— see our TV Guide for full listings. For more information on what to watch this festive season, check out our Christmas TV guide.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
