'EastEnders' to air huge Christmas twist as Linda Carter returns for showdown with Janine

Linda Carter is set to make a brief return over the festive period.

EastEnders star Kellie Bright will make a shock return as Linda Carter over the festive season after fleeing the Square with her new daughter, Annie.

Her husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) helped Linda run away from Walford in September in a desperate attempt to hide the truth that Annie is Max Branning’s (Jake Wood) daughter— a fact which Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) threatened to expose to get Max out of hiding with Abi Branning Jr. and come back to the Square.

However, since her departure, Mick returned to The Vic with son Ollie, but there’s been a lot going on since Linda left.

Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) has since taken up a job at the pub, as well as residence, and there seems to be an attraction between her and Mick. But with Janine involved, she’s bound to not know her limits when it comes to getting what she wants.

Things won't be easy for Linda with Janine Butcher around. (Image credit: BBC)

With Linda making her temporary comeback on Tuesday, Dec. 28, this episode is certainly one to add to your essential Christmas TV viewing. There’s going to be carnage for Mick and Linda as their marriage is put to the ultimate test — especially with troublemaking Janine hanging around.

In classic Janine fashion, she is set to track Linda down, determined to discover what is really going on between her and Mick, and is keen to use it to her advantage. Armed with her manipulation skills, she’s unstoppable. Will she sabotage Mick and Linda’s marriage for good?

Will Janine ruin Linda's marriage once and for all? (Image credit: BBC)

Janine has been trying hard to get her daughter, Scarlett Butcher, back and has taken on a job at The Vic to earn money and prove that she can be a good mother - but will this showdown with Linda prove that she hasn't changed at all?

Linda's brief comeback episode is set to air on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 8.10pm.

EastEnders next airs Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8.05pm on BBC1— see our TV Guide for full listings. For more information on what to watch this festive season, check out our Christmas TV guide.